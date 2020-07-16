DIY fans urged to not attempt carpet transformation hack – it can go very wrong

We’ve seen many successful home transformations during lockdown, but there is always a chance for DIY to go not as planned.

While there’s been sheds converted into pubs, bathrooms given a makeover, and patios overhauled, the latest interior design trend sees homeowners dying their carpet in an attempt to change its colour for just a fiver.

To do so, people have been using Dylon fabric dye, according to The Mirror, but experts at the laundry brand have warned against shoppers using the product as a hack to getting a brand new carpet.

It comes after one man shared photos of his ruined carpet to Facebook group DIY On A Budget, where he explained how he’d seen other people use the dye pods to make changes to their homes and decided to try it out for himself.

He wrote: “Tried the Dylon dye [on] one a small part of carpet. Thought to myself that looks alright, so I did half my living room! Looks like I will be needing a new carpet lol.”

The pods are only meant for use in a washing machine – to change or refresh the colour of clothing, or soft furnishings such as curtains.

Instead people have been trying to spray or paint the dye onto their carpets, to save money on buying a new one.



(Image: FacebookDIYonabudgetUK)



But Rachel Ferreira, Brand Manager at Dylon has urged people not to try this hack at home.

In an official comment, she said: “DYLON Machine Dyes are only to be used in a front-loading automatic washing machines, and cannot be used by hand or painted onto fabric. The all in one formula has a ratio of dye too elevated for the hand dye process.



(Image: Dylon)



“DYLON Machine Dyes are not suitable for wool and nylon, from which carpets are most commonly produced, as such materials cannot be recoloured with the use of domestic dyes. It’s important to note that carpets are often treated with a special finish to increase lifespan and prevent staining, which also means it cannot be dyed.

“Freshly dyed items have to be washed thoroughly, loose and unfixed dye will be removed in this stage. This is a mandatory step, also linked to product safety.

“Carpets cannot be washed in the washing machine, therefore our machine dyes cannot be used.”

She added: “The Machine Dyes can be used by simply placing the pod in the washing machine with your cotton, linen or viscose fabrics to bring back your garments to life easily and at a low cost – whether it be reviving your faded jeans, or your living room by adding a touch of colour to your a pillow cases, faded curtains, table napkins or even your couch cover there are 22 colours to choose from, mix and match and bring your clothes and home back to life.”

More information on the product can be found on their website.