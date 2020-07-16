Authentic Madrid Vs Villarreal – Are living Stream, True Madrid Free Stream, True Madrid Vs Villarreal Live Stream, Serious Madrid Stay, Real Madrid La Liga Stream

July 16, 2020
Day- Thursday, July 16 2020 Kick-Off – 22:00 Mecca Channel – 1 Hd

Peep! We are underway in Madrid! 

Confidence from the Los Blancos captain!

 

Now for Villarreal, No Santi Carzola tonight in the setting up line up! Gerard Moreno will be the dangerman in assault! 

 

Staff News! Eden Hazard is back in the setting up line up! Ferland Mendy retains his put in the aspect and Sergio Ramos is together with Rafa Varane. 

 

Villarreal produced their way to Madrid by coach! What a fantastic way to travel! 

 

So listed here we go! Every little thing is prepped in Madrid! 

 

Fantastic night! Welcome to the dwell updates of Genuine Madrid Vs Villarreal. The equasion is simple for Los Blancos, earn and elevate the La Liga title! Sign up for me for develop up, crew information and goals as they go in!
 

 

