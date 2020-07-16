Authentic Madrid Vs Villarreal – Are living Stream, True Madrid Free Stream, True Madrid Vs Villarreal Live Stream, Serious Madrid Stay, Real Madrid La Liga Stream

Real Madrid Vs Villarreal – Live STREAM

Day- Thursday, July 16 2020 Kick-Off – 22:00 Mecca Channel – 1 Hd

Stay Video clip

Peep! We are underway in Madrid!

Reside Updates

Preamble

Confidence from the Los Blancos captain!

Now for Villarreal, No Santi Carzola tonight in the setting up line up! Gerard Moreno will be the dangerman in assault!

In this article is how the Yellows will line up for #RealMadridVillarreal! 💪 Arrive on you Yellows! 💛 pic.twitter.com/eajKzphcPM — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 16, 2020

Staff News! Eden Hazard is back in the setting up line up! Ferland Mendy retains his put in the aspect and Sergio Ramos is together with Rafa Varane.

Villarreal produced their way to Madrid by coach! What a fantastic way to travel!

#VillarrealTV 📺 | We have headed to Madrid with @Renfe 🚅 in advance of our recreation in opposition to @realmadriden in our penultimate match of this @LaLigaEN year!#RealMadridVillarreal pic.twitter.com/7TfNiPmLk0 — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 16, 2020

So listed here we go! Every little thing is prepped in Madrid!

Fantastic night! Welcome to the dwell updates of Genuine Madrid Vs Villarreal. The equasion is simple for Los Blancos, earn and elevate the La Liga title! Sign up for me for develop up, crew information and goals as they go in!

