32,695 Cases In India In 24 Hours For First Time, Recovery Rate At 63.25%

ICMR said 3,20,161 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 14. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Coronavirus Live Updates: India saw a record single-day jump of 32,695 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 9,68,876 on Thursday, while the number of deaths climbed to 24,915 with 606 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. This is the first time that COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000-mark.

The number of recoveries stands at 6,12,815, the data said. “Thus, around 63.25 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,24,12,664 samples have been tested up to July 14 with 3,20,161 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Of the 582 deaths reported on Wednesday, 213 are from Maharashtra, 85 from Karnataka, 67 from Tamil Nadu, 43 from Andhra Pradesh, 35 from Delhi, 28 from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from West Bengal, 14 each from Bihar and Gujarat, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus again, CNN Brazil said on Wednesday, quoting the far right leader, who underwent a new test on Tuesday.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India:

Just In: Over 32,000 coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours for first time, 9.68 lakh total cases so far, 24,915 deaths

Entry to the Court complex shall be restricted to very few authorised persons and other persons including staff are not required to come to the office from 16th July to 23rd July in view of the lockdown in Bihar from 16th July: Patna High Court. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/3a96h6Zzit – ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

493 new cases in 24 hours in J&K Jammu and Kashmir recorded 493 fresh COVID-19 cases with 11 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19-related deaths past 200 in the union territory, officials said. These details were issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration late on Wednesday night. READ North Channel submarine in close proximity to-pass up endangered ferry passengers As many as 493 new cases of the contagious disease were detected in the union territory during the past 24 hours taking the COVID tally to 11,666, the officials said. “Eleven persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir,” the officials said, adding, all the deaths took place in the Kashmir valley.

Coronavirus news: Mizoram reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram, reports ANI.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary inaugurates 30 mobile dispensaries Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Prakash flagged off 30 mobile dispensaries offering free COVID-19 tests and medicines in the hotspots. The mobile dispensaries have been arranged by some social organisations. Appreciating the government’s effort, Mr Radhakrishnan said, “Central health team has always been supportive, both medically or non medically.” “They have been showering with daily COVID-19 updates,” state Health Secretary added. He also informed, “More than 90 percent of the testing kits have been bought by the state government.”

Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Odisha’s first plasma bank for COVID-19 patients Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the COVID Plasma Bank for treatment of serious COVID patients at SCB Medical College, Cuttack. Odisha is the third state besides Delhi and Maharastra to start this facility. Inaugurating the facility, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reiterated his government’s commitment to providing advanced medical care and treatment to the people of the State. “For me and my government, the life of every person is precious and the State would do everything possible to save the lives of our people. I would like to announce that Plasma Therapy will be made available free of cost to the people of Odisha,” Mr Patnaik said.

Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Odisha’s first plasma bank for COVID-19 patients READ North Channel submarine in close proximity to-pass up endangered ferry passengers Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the COVID Plasma Bank for treatment of serious COVID patients at SCB Medical College, Cuttack. Odisha is the third state besides Delhi and Maharastra to start this facility. Inaugurating the facility, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reiterated his government’s commitment to providing advanced medical care and treatment to the people of the State. “For me and my government, the life of every person is precious and the State would do everything possible to save the lives of our people. I would like to announce that Plasma Therapy will be made available free of cost to the people of Odisha,” Mr Patnaik said.

COVID-19: NIMHANS releases guidelines for health workers” mental health needs The NIMHANS has come out with guidelines that define a framework to address the mental health needs of healthcare personnel in COVID-19 treatment settings. The guidelines also aim to provide technical inputs to guide healthcare personnel to help themselves and their colleagues in distress. The guidelines identify the source of anxiety and the indicators that healthcare professionals are facing mental health difficulties at the workplace. “This guidance prepared by the faculty of the Department of Psychiatry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) defines the framework for administrators and healthcare supervisors to address the mental health needs of healthcare personnel in COVID-19 treatment settings,” it said.