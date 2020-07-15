Two men and women are in critical problem immediately after stabbing spree in Norway

One woman has been killed, a second left in critical condition, and a third stabbed in the arm after a knifeman went on a rampage in the city of Sarpsborg, southern Norway

By Chris Pleasance and Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

One particular female has been killed and two other people wounded right after a knifeman went on a rampage in a Norwegian city.

The person released his assault around midnight in Sarpsborg, southern Norway, leaving two girls in critical problem and wounding a 3rd in the arm.

All a few ended up taken to hospital, in which a single of the women of all ages died from her injuries all over two hours later on. 

Armed police blocked off the city centre after the attack began at a bus station around midnight, as they searched for the perpetrator

Officers said 1 of the ladies recognised her attacker and that a gentleman was arrested at a residence in the city a limited time later.

Law enforcement have not discovered the arrested person or any of the victims, stating their families may possibly not be informed of the attack.

Investigators have also not disclosed a motive.

The attack commenced at a bus station in the metropolis around midnight, with substantial figures of armed law enforcement scrambled to the region, NRK experiences.

All-around 20 police cars responded with armed officers blocking off the metropolis centre. Nine ambulances were being positioned on standby, and two helicopters have been deployed. 

At 1 issue police believed there could be additional than a single attacker, and persons have been asked to continue to be inside of their households though officers went wanting for them.

But in the early hours of Wednesday morning, investigators unveiled there was only just one perpetrator and called off their search. 

A image on a site of a nearby newspaper Sarpsborg Arbeiderblad confirmed armed police on a avenue in the city about 70 km (43 miles) south of Norway’s capital Oslo.

The husband of 1 victim claimed the anonymous attacker knocked on their door in advance of stabbing his spouse, the Sarpsborg Arbeiderblad documented. 

