Rekha refuses to permit BMC officials inside of her bungalow Refrains from getting her COVID examination performed

Will Smith by July 15, 2020 Entertainment
Rekha refuses to allow BMC officials inside her bungalow; Refrains from getting her COVID test done

If media stories are to be thought, veteran actress Rekha has refused to get examined for COVID-19. Read on for further facts.



5213 reads
Mumbai
Up-to-date: July 15, 2020 01:06 am

Rekha refuses to make it possible for BMC officers inside of her bungalow Refrains from acquiring her COVID examination done


If media reviews are to be thought, veteran actress Rekha has refused to make it possible for BMC officers inside her bungalow.  As has been described earlier, some of her team associates like a safety guard experienced analyzed favourable for COVID-19 sometime back again. They have now been shifted to BMC’s COVID-19 facility for even more treatment options. In the meantime, the bungalow named Sea Springs in which the actress resides has been sealed by the concerned authorities and is declared a containment zone.

In the midst of all this, this refreshing piece of shocking information has developed an uproar on the web. According to stories, Rekha’s manager Farhana interacted with the BMC employees when they achieved the former’s bungalow. She then gave them her quantity and reportedly requested them to simply call in advance of carrying out any techniques. Later on, when Farhana was called, she reportedly claimed that Rekha is carrying out good and is not inclined to get examined for COVID-19 mainly because she had not appear in anyone’s call.

Not only that but studies also point out that the BMC experienced sent a sanitization crew to the home of the veteran actress but they ended up not allowed to enter or sanitize the bungalow. Earlier, it was noted by Hindustan Situations that Rekha did not want to be examined by BMC officials and had rather opted to get the take a look at carried out herself. She was intended to submit the examination benefits to the worried authorities.

READ  Meghan tells young ladies to 'drown out the noise' of 'negative voices' in speech at Woman Up Leadership Summit | World News

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.


Your remark has been submitted to the moderation queue

Will Smith

About the author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.
View all posts by Will Smith »

Related Posts

The Duchess of Sussex speaks at the UN Girl Up summit

Meghan tells young ladies to ‘drown out the noise’ of ‘negative voices’ in speech at Woman Up Leadership Summit | World News

July 14, 2020
pennlive’s Logo

‘Dancing with the Stars’ fires hosts Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews

July 14, 2020
Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa married a little over a year ago.

Charu Asopa suggests spouse Rajeev Sen moved out 2 months in the past: ‘Why did he go away me alone throughout these challenging occasions?’ – television set

July 14, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *