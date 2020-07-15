Rekha refuses to permit BMC officials inside of her bungalow Refrains from getting her COVID examination performed

If media stories are to be thought, veteran actress Rekha has refused to get examined for COVID-19. Read on for further facts.

If media reviews are to be thought, veteran actress Rekha has refused to make it possible for BMC officers inside her bungalow. As has been described earlier, some of her team associates like a safety guard experienced analyzed favourable for COVID-19 sometime back again. They have now been shifted to BMC’s COVID-19 facility for even more treatment options. In the meantime, the bungalow named Sea Springs in which the actress resides has been sealed by the concerned authorities and is declared a containment zone.

In the midst of all this, this refreshing piece of shocking information has developed an uproar on the web. According to stories, Rekha’s manager Farhana interacted with the BMC employees when they achieved the former’s bungalow. She then gave them her quantity and reportedly requested them to simply call in advance of carrying out any techniques. Later on, when Farhana was called, she reportedly claimed that Rekha is carrying out good and is not inclined to get examined for COVID-19 mainly because she had not appear in anyone’s call.

Not only that but studies also point out that the BMC experienced sent a sanitization crew to the home of the veteran actress but they ended up not allowed to enter or sanitize the bungalow. Earlier, it was noted by Hindustan Situations that Rekha did not want to be examined by BMC officials and had rather opted to get the take a look at carried out herself. She was intended to submit the examination benefits to the worried authorities.

