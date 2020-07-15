‘MythBusters’ Host Grant Imahara had Undesirable Head aches Prior to Lethal Mind Aneurysm

Unique

Grant Imahara complained of migraines in the days prior to doctors found his mind aneurysm, and unexpected emergency surgical procedures, regrettably, could not save him … TMZ has learned.

Sources shut to the “MythBusters” host’s spouse and children explain to us … he’d been dealing with distressing complications for a number of times prior to Saturday evening, when he was owning supper with his girlfriend at a house in L.A.

We are advised at some point during the meal, Grant’s discomfort worsened and he felt dizzy, alongside with dealing with severe neck and back soreness and numbness in his legs. After he confirmed indications of becoming unresponsive, his GF called 911 … we are explained to this was all over 9 PM.

Our resources say when paramedics arrived, Grant’s vitals were being ordinary but he was still in critical pain, so he was rushed to a medical center. We are advised health professionals quickly understood he had a mind aneurysm, and he underwent emergency surgical procedure.

Grant survived the medical procedures — no compact feat when dealing with an aneurysm — but we’re instructed he by no means completely recovered. He experienced a different operation Sunday, but once more came out unresponsive and in crucial problem.

On Monday, we’re advised he had an MRI to prep for a third operation … but medical professionals found out the extent of the harm was way too severe. Grant was wholly unresponsive, and the final decision was manufactured to just take him off existence support. READ Kanye West could be out of Presidential race already after humiliating poll result

As we described … the completed electrical engineer, roboticist and beloved Discovery host’s unexpected death, at just 49 decades outdated, was a intense shock to his buddies and longtime coworkers.



Engage in online video content material



8/4/14 TMZ.com