Kanye West could be out of Presidential race already after humiliating poll result

Kanye West may have already dropped out of running for President after an early poll suggested he was on track for a humiliating election defeat.

The rap star’s road to power hit a substantial stumbling block on Tuesday as the first polls since he announced his intention to run for President of the USA showed him gaining barely any support.

The 43-year-old shocked the world earlier this month when he revealed he planned to run for office in the upcoming 2020 elections.

But now he’s won only two per cent of a test vote, according to pollsters in America, suggesting the Jesus Walks singer would face humiliation in the November elections.

Redfield & Wilton Strategies in the USA polled 2,000 Americans on July 9, five days after Kanye’s bombshell announcement, to gauge public opinion of the upcoming presidential race.

Kanye West’s election plans are laughable, if early polling is any indication

Earlier results showed Democratic candidate Joe Biden coming out on top scoring 48% of the vote (an increase of 8%), with incumbent President, Donald Trump, coming in to second place with 40%.

Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen polled 1% of the vote, while Green Party hopeful Howie Hawkins also only scored 1%.

However, the results were rocked by the addition of Kanye – as he crowbarred his way in to third place with 2% of the vote.

Polling suggests current President Trump will see supporters switch to back Kanye

The addition of Kanye also saw Trump’s support drop to 38% – increasing Joe Biden’s lead to 9%.

Now speculation has been sparked that Kanye will withdraw his plan for power.

According to the Intelligencer, Kanye has aborted plans to getting his name listed as a third-party candidate in a number of US states, including Florida.

The rap star reportedly hired 180 campaign staff to help him in his five month campaign for Presidency – but the team have allegedly been told the bid is off.

Kanye has withdrawn his own support for Trump in order to run for office himself

Get-out-the-vote specialist Steve Kramer, who was hired by Kanye to assist in his bid to be on the Florida and South Carolina ballots, told Intelligencer: “He’s out”.

The U-turn would be just two weeks after Kanye dramatically announced his intention to run for office.

The star took to Twitter on Independence Day and wrote: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.”

He won the immediate support of billionaire businessman Elon Musk, who tweeted his backing seconds later.

Elon Musk immediately threw his support behind Kanye when he announced his political plans

However, the rap star sparked controversy in an interview with Forbes magazine days later where he discussed his political and social views.

Kanye was blasted by many for expressing his disagreement with issues including abortion and vaccinations – prompting Elon to tweet: “We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated.”

The rapper’s intention to run for President has provoked a mixed response from Americans, with many deriding the fact another celebrity is making a grab for power following the 2016 election win of reality star Donald Tump.

