Darrell Eco-friendly Pushing Washington For ‘Red Tails’ Nickname, ‘1st & Only Choice’

Washington legend Darrell Inexperienced tells TMZ Sporting activities … there really should be only just one route Dan Snyder can take when it comes to renaming his NFL franchise — and which is to go with the “Pink Tails” moniker.

“I would say that would be my first and only decision appropriate now,” the Corridor of Fame cornerback suggests.

Of training course, the Purple Tails was the nickname offered to the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African American pilots who fought in Environment War II with planes that had crimson paint on the tails.

Green suggests it would be an awesome move on Snyder’s portion to connect with his crew that … this right after a long time of keeping on to the controversial and downright racist “Redskins” nickname.

“The Pink Tails are some of the finest heroes of any coloration in our nation,” Eco-friendly claims, “and specially in opposition to the extraordinary horrors that the Tuskegee Airmen had been up from.”

Green’s backing of the title arrives just days just after Washington’s franchise QB, Dwayne Haskins, also threw his assistance guiding the possible new mascot.

Inexperienced tells us he has not still been requested by Snyder or anyone in Washington’s business for input … but he’s hopeful they will reach out to him shortly.

“I’d really like to be portion of conversations moving forward,” Eco-friendly claims.

