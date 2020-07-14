US denounces China’s promises to South China Sea as ‘completely unlawful’ – globe news

Muhammad by July 14, 2020 World
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to speak at a news conference at the State Department in Washington on July 8, 2020.

The Trump administration turned down China’s expansive promises in the South China Sea, reversing a prior plan of not getting sides in territorial disputes in the area and escalating tensions with Beijing on yet one more front.

“We are earning apparent: Beijing’s promises to offshore methods throughout most of the South China Sea are totally unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to handle them,” Secretary of State Michael Pompeo reported in a statement Monday.

In the earlier, the US has identified as for defending “freedom of navigation” in the contested waterway although halting shorter of taking a place on unique territorial promises.

Intensification of the long-simmering maritime dispute adds to conflicts about difficulties from trade and know-how to cybersecurity and President Donald Trump’s initiatives to blame China for the coronavirus pandemic that started there.

Most lately, the US had elevated issues over China’s conclusion to carry out armed forces exercise routines in the contested waters close to the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. The Defense Department past 7 days named the actions “unlawful.”

In 2016, a United Nations tribunal sided with the Philippines in its argument that China’s claims of historic rights to the South China Sea — as part of its so-known as Nine Sprint Line — do not comply with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. China’s assertions are based on a 1947 map showing imprecise dashes that cover about 80% of the waterway. Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan assert components of the exact maritime region.

READ  Coronavirus: WHO warns there will be no return to normal for 'foreseeable future'

Stretching from China in the north to Indonesia in the south, the South China Sea encompasses 1.4 million sq. miles (3.6 million sq. kilometers).

Beijing has turned down promises that it is undertaking anything at all out of the regular in the South China Sea and has indirectly accused the U.S. of striving to sow discord involving China and Southeast Asian nations.

Muhammad

About the author: Muhammad

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.
View all posts by Muhammad »

Related Posts

Coronavirus: WHO warns there will be no return to normal for 'foreseeable future'

Coronavirus: WHO warns there will be no return to normal for ‘foreseeable future’

July 13, 2020
Live Coronavirus Updates: 17 States Sue Trump Administration

Stay Coronavirus Updates: 17 States Sue Trump Administration

July 13, 2020
In Tuesday’s talks, Indian and Chinese commanders are expected to discuss the phased withdrawal of weapons and equipment to a mutually agreed distance from all friction areas along the contested Line of Actual Actual (LAC).

Prime Indian, Chinese armed forces commanders to meet up with tomorrow at Chushul – india news

July 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *