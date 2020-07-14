The Fastest Workstation CPU Platform Introduced

AMD is introducing the world’s fastest workstation platform known as the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3000 series today. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro series takes everything that’s great about the Threadripper family and takes it up a notch by unlocked enhanced support for workstation tier PCs such as higher memory capacities and insane amounts of I/O capabilities.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3000 CPU Family Introduced As The Fastest Platform For Workstation Users

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3000 CPUs are designed for workstation users. As part of today’s launch portfolio, AMD and its partners will be introducing several workstations with a variety of the Ryzen Threadripper Pro configurations. The Ryzen Threadripper Pro family is directly pitted against Intel’s Xeon-W lineup in the workstation segment with AMD’s lineup offering more than double the number of cores/threads, double the PCIe lanes, and 8-channel memory support.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO-based workstations offer a new level of connectivity and bandwidth.

The first pro workstation to support PCIe Gen 4, unlocking the full potential of next-graphics and storage.

128 PCIe Gen4 lanes with up to 2.5x the bandwidth compared to a competing dual-processor system

Industry-leading memory bandwidth with 8 channel ECC RDIMM, LRDIMM, and UDIMM DDR4-3200 memory support

2TB memory support – Up to double the capacity vs the competition

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Series Lineup:

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache / PCIe Lanes TDP Memory Support Price Announcement AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX 64 Core 128 Thread 2.7 GHz 4.2 GHz 256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3975WX 32 Core 64 Thread 3.5 GHz 4.2 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3955WX 16 Core 32 Thread 3.9 GHz 4.3 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3945WX 12 Core 24 Thread 4.0 GHz 4.3 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX 64 Core CPU

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX is the flagship part of the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000 CPU family. It features 64 cores and 128 threads. The chip includes 288 MB of total cache. The clocks are maintained at 2.7 GHz base and 4.2 GHz boost while the TDP is set at 280W.

Unlike the regular CPU variants, the PRO series would offer better-sustained clocks at 280W versus the enthusiast chips which are designed to offer max clock capabilities within the given TDP. Other features of the chip will include 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes compared to 64 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes on the standard lineup and the most sought after feature would be its 8-channel ECC support which will allow up to 2 TB max capacity (UDIMM, RDIMM, LRDIMM).

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX 32 Core CPU

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3975WX 32 Core CPU would feature 32 cores and 64 threads. It will come with 144 MB of total cache, 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, and a 280W TDP. All Ryzen Threadripper PRO series CPUs retain 8-channel DDR4 memory support and 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes. It’s the core config that’s different on each part. The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX will operate at 3.5 GHz base and 4.2 GHz boost clocks. The chip feature 38.5 MB of cache versus 288 MB

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX 16 Core CPU

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3955WX would feature 16 cores and 32 threads. It will come with 72 MB of total cache, 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, and a 280W TDP. The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX will operate at 3.9 GHz base and 4.3 GHz boost clocks. It is interesting that AMD is going down all the way to 16 and 12 core parts for its PRO series while the Ryzen Threadripper family goes down to 24 cores.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3945WX 12 Core CPU

Lastly, we have the most entry-level variant, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3945WX which features 12 cores and 24 threads. It will come with 70 MB of total cache, 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, and a 280W TDP. The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3945WX will operate at 4.0 GHz base and 4.3 GHz boost clocks.





AMD’s Flagship Workstation CPU vs Intel’s Flagship Workstation CPU – The Threadripper Pro Series Offers Double of Everything

Comparing flagship to flagship, the Xeon W3275 based on the Cascade Lake 14nm architecture has 28 cores and 56 threads to offers vs 64 cores and 128 threads on AMD’s part. The Intel variants do come with higher frequencies of up to 4.4 GHz in a 205W TDP configuration but AMD’s 4.2 GHz isn’t that far behind considering it’s a 64 core part.

The AMD CPU does come with a higher TDP of 280W but that’s also due to its impressive number of cores. The Intel Xeon W part offers 64 Gen 3.0 PCIe lanes while AMD offers 128 PCIe Gen 4 lanes. The top-tier Intel parts offer 6-channel memory with up to 2 TB capacities while AMD offers an 8-channel memory interface with up to 2 TB capacity.

In the performance benchmarks shared officially by AMD, it is stated that AMD’s Threadripper Pro offers 12% higher single and up to 28% higher multi-threaded performance versus a competitor 12 core and 24 thread part. If that’s not enough than AMD goes one step ahead to put its flagship chip which is the 3995WX to the test against dual Xeon Platinum 8280 CPUs. Here, the Threadripper Pro CPU delivers more than 25 performance wins over the two Xeon Platinum parts with a bump of up to 52% in performance which is just mind-blowing for a single chip.

It is mentioned that AMD will be using its PRO technologies to rival Intel’s vPRO parts in the same segment. One of the first designs was unveiled by Lenovo which is their ThinkStation P620 work-station that offers the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX and comes equipped with 1 TB of DDR4-3200 MHz memory, up to 20 TB of storage space and graphics options which include either two NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 GPUs (96 GB VRAM pool) or four Quadro RTX 4000 GPUs (32 GB VRAM pool). The whole system is powered by a 100W PSU.

This time, AMD takes the lead in the workstation segment by offering not only a higher number of cores and threads but also better memory support capabilities which are surprisingly impressive for the workstation market. AMD & its OEM partners are expected to launch their first workstations based on the Threadripper Pro family in September this year.