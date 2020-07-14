Realme delivers entry-amount Realme C11 to India





Realme launches entry-stage Realme C11 in India at 7,499 (Impression: Realme)

Realme has released a new entry-level smartphone in the region currently — the Realme C11. The smartphone will be readily available in India beginning July 22 from 12pm IST on selected companion retail outlet, realme.com, and Flipkart. The firm also released a new Realme 30W dart charge 10000mAh electricity bank. The power financial institution is appropriate with all rapid charging telephones and not just Realme.

India CEO Madhav Sheth reported via a tweet in the earlier that the C11 is the successor to final year’s Realme C3. The cellphone went formal by means of an on the internet-only launch occasion owing to the pandemic.

Realme C11, electric power lender price tag in India

The Realme C1 comes in two colours — Loaded Inexperienced and Abundant Gray — and in a single variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM. It is priced at Rs 7,499 in India. The cellphone will compete with Redmi 8 in the state. The Realme 30W dart charge 10000mAh energy lender will come in two colours — Black and Yellow and will be out there from July 21 on Realme.com and Flipkart. The electrical power lender is priced at Rs 1,999.

Let us choose a glance at almost everything you need to have to know about the newest entry-stage smartphone from Realme.

Realme C11 requirements

The Indian version is the identical as the world-wide model. Realme C11 functions a 6.5-inch monitor with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and an component ratio of 20:9. It is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio G35 processor with LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It includes an expandable storage solution by way of microSD card.

One particular of the important highlights of the Realme C11 is the battery setup. It equips a 5000mAh battery. In terms of digicam, the mobile phone consists of a 13MP major sensor at the back again alongside with a secondary 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5MP impression sensor for selfies. The cell phone incorporates a mini fall notch.

The Realme C11 operates Realme UI primarily based on Android 10. The gadget features Bluetooth v5.00, USB OTG, Micro-USB, and deal with unlock assist.

Commenting on the launch of the new products Sheth claimed, “Continuing to do the job towards our determination to featuring several choices from entry-amount to flagship segments, we are thrilled to introduce the most recent member of our C series smartphones. realme’s entry-degree C collection has received a staggering reaction from our users. We at the moment have 13 million realme C series smartphone people globally and are confident that the realme C11 will support us even further achieve new heights. The realme C11 is a mix of overall performance and style and offers impressive specs in the entry-level segment. To offer strong technological innovation in our AIoT choices, we introduced the realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Electric power Financial institution the latest addition to boost the way of life working experience of our customers.”

