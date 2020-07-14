Nicola Sturgeon announces no new coronavirus deaths for sixth day in a row

Nicola Sturgeon announces no new coronavirus deaths for sixth day in a row

The First Minister has released the latest number of coronavirus cases in Scotland.

There were no new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours – meaning the hospital death toll remains at 2,490.

Those testing positive for the virus are up to 18,368, a rise of three on yesterday.

And the number of patients getting treatment for confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in hospital stands at 616 – with 12 currently in intensive care.

The First Minister delivered the latest figures during the daily briefing at St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh today.

Scotland has now entered Phase Three of the coronavirus lockdown with a raft of new changes in place.

Holidaying Scots heading to Spain this week were forced to wear masks on arrival and face quarantine on their return home.

Shopping centres opened yesterday for the first time since lockdown.

Kids will also be allowed to play organised outdoor contact sports.

The indoor hospitality sector is expected to see a further easing of restrictions from tomorrow.

Family and friends will be able to make prearranged visits to hospital patients from today – while following strict rules.

Dentists will also reopen to offer some routine treatments, examinations and extractions.

But the use of a high-speed drill which produces a fine mist are still off-limits – so ruling out fillings.

Quarantine checks on people coming to Scotland have begun as those entering will be told to isolate for two weeks.

It emerged cops shut down a Paisley party of more than 100 people in a Covid-19 crackdown at the weekend.

For more on the coronavirus, follow our live blog.

