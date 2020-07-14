NBA bubble intel – Restart schedule, standings and latest news from Orlando

The NBA is getting closer to restarting the 2019-20 season on July 30 inside the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. All 22 teams have arrived in Orlando, Florida, and started training camp ahead of seeding games to determine the final standings, a potential playoff play-in series and the standard four-round postseason. Teams also have continued to have regular testing for the coronavirus now that they have cleared the initial quarantine period, though some players have yet to arrive.

Stay up to date on the latest from ESPN’s insiders and analysts here.

MORE: Why negotiations for the next NBA season will be tricky

Each team will play eight seeding games to determine the playoff matchups and initiate a potential play-in series for the No. 8 seed in each conference.



1 Related

If the No. 9 seed finishes within four games of the No. 8 seed, there will be a play-in tournament in which the No. 9 seed would need to beat the No. 8 seed twice to earn the playoff berth, while the No. 8 seed would need one win from the two potential games. Given the uneven number of games played, the NBA will use win percentage as an initial tiebreaker.

Here are the standings heading into the restart:

Eastern Conference

1. Milwaukee Bucks | 53-12

2. Toronto Raptors | 46-18

3. Boston Celtics | 43-21

4. Miami Heat | 41-24

5. Indiana Pacers | 39-26

6. Philadelphia 76ers | 39-26

7. Brooklyn Nets | 30-34

8. Orlando Magic | 30-35

9. Washington Wizards | 24-40

Eastern Conference

1. Los Angeles Lakers | 49-14

2. LA Clippers | 44-20

3. Denver Nuggets | 43-22

4. Utah Jazz | 41-23

5. Oklahoma City Thunder | 40-24

6. Houston Rockets | 40-24

7. Dallas Mavericks | 40-27

8. Memphis Grizzlies | 32-33

9. Portland Trail Blazers | 29-37

10. New Orleans Pelicans | 28-36

11. Sacramento Kings | 28-36

12. San Antonio Spurs | 27-36

13. Phoenix Suns | 26-39

To start off, the Wizards will be 5.5 games back of the Magic, giving Washington a chance to make up the 1.5-game difference and force a play-in for the East’s No. 8 seed. A play-in is likely in the West, with the Grizzlies holding a 3.5-game lead on multiple contenders.

For more on every team, check out the latest edition of ESPN’s NBA Power Rankings, with one big question for the 22 franchises involved in the restart.

NBA restart key dates: Playoffs, draft and free-agency schedule

From the seeding games through the end of free agency, here are the new dates to know.

More

• The 12 most important seeding games

• Expert debate: Best games and title favorites

What NBA players and coaches are saying about the Florida campus

As teams meet with the media virtually, here are the early impressions of the NBA’s setup in central Florida.

More

• How quickly can NBA players get into game shape?

• Inside the NBA’s 100-page safety plan

• How the NBA picked the barbers for the bubble

Potential surprise players for all 22 NBA teams

Which players could surprise during their time in the bubble and become household names?

More

• Three dark horse title contenders

• How the substitute player rules work now