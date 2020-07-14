Hearts & Partick Thistle charged by SFA for relegation legal circumstance

Hearts & Partick Thistle charged by SFA for relegation legal case
The SFA has set a day of 6 August for the disciplinary scenario

Hearts and Partick Thistle say they are “incredulous” that the Scottish FA has charged them for taking legal action to overturn their relegations.

A courtroom referred their circumstance towards the SPFL to arbitration which is owing choose location in the coming times.

The SFA states that by not employing arbitration in the to start with occasion, the golf equipment breached its rules.

Hearts, relegated from the Premiership, and Thistle, from the Championship, want SFA proceedings to be delayed.

The governing entire body has established a date of 6 August for the disciplinary case to be listened to.

“We are incredulous to have obtained a notice of complaint from the SFA in the circumstances,” their joint assertion said.