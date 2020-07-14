Grant Imahara Lifeless: ‘MythBusters’ Host Was 49

An electrical engineer and roboticist by training, he worked for a prolonged time at Lucasfilm’s THX and Industrial Light and Magic divisions.



Grant Imahara, an electrical engineer and roboticist who hosted the common science display MythBusters and Netflix’s White Rabbit Venture, has died. He was 49.

Imahara died out of the blue next a brain aneurysm, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. “We are heartbroken to listen to this unhappy news about Grant. He was an essential element of our Discovery spouse and children and a actually excellent man. Our feelings and prayers go out to his household,” a representative for Discovery said in a assertion on Monday.

An electrical engineer and roboticist by schooling, he joined Discovery’s MythBusters in its 3rd year, replacing Scottie Chapman and was with the demonstrate until eventually 2014 when he left with with co-hosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci. The trio would reunite in 2016 for Netflix’s White Rabbit Undertaking which lasted for just one time. On MythBusters, Imahara applied his complex know-how to style and design and make robots for the exhibit and also operated the personal computers and electronics wanted to exam myths.

Although component of the Mythbusters staff, he sky-dived and drove stunt cars, on movie sets he came into call with some of the most iconic characters in display screen history, putting in lights onto Star Wars‘ R2-D2, producing the robotic Geoff Peterson for The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson and doing work on the Energizer Bunny.

On Monday evening, Imahara’s MythBusters and White Rabbit Undertaking co-host Byron tweeted, “Sometimes I want I had a time device,” and involved a photograph with Imahara and Belleci.

Later on on Monday, Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage also tweeted: “I’m at a reduction. No words. I have been element of two massive people with Grant Imahara over the very last 22 a long time. Grant was a certainly outstanding engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle Person. Working with Grant was so substantially pleasurable. I’ll miss my pal.”

Born in Los Angeles, Imahara researched electrical engineering at the College of Southern California (however he briefly experienced doubts and wanted to turn out to be a screenwriter) in advance of combining the two passions and landing a publish-graduation gig at Lucasfilm-related THX labs. In his nine decades at Lucasfilm, he worked for the firm’s THX and Industrial Light-weight and Magic (ILM) divisions. In his several years at ILM he grew to become chief design maker specializing in animatronics and labored on George Lucas’ Star Wars prequels, as well as The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Galaxy Quest, XXX: Condition of the Union, Van Helsing, The Dropped Planet: Jurassic Park, A.I. Synthetic Intelligence and Terminator 3: Increase of the Equipment.

In 2000, Imahara also competed in Comedy Central’s BattleBots with a robotic he crafted himself known as “Deadblow” that gained two Middleweight Rumbles, was the 1st season’s Middleweight runner-up and turned the 3rd season’s very first-ranked robot.

As computer system graphics started to supplant product-earning in the aughts, previous ILM colleague Tony Belleci suggested Imahara come aboard Mythbusters, the Discovery present Belleci co-hosted. As a co-host, he became a self-explained “human guinea pig,” even though if they established a circumstance unfit for human beings, they developed devices to check them in their position.

Imahara also starred in a number of episodes of the admirer-made website series Star Trek Carries on. He played Hikaru Sulu, a lieutenant, helmsman and 3rd officer on the USS Business, in the present that was an unofficial continuation of Star Trek: The Primary Series.

In a 2008 interview with Equipment Design and style, Imahara explained to the publication that he preferred to be an engineer due to the fact “I liked the obstacle of coming up with and building issues, figuring out how some thing functions and how to make it much better or use it in a various way. When I was a child, I never ever required to be James Bond. I wanted to be Q, simply because he was the person who built all the gadgets. I guess you could say that engineering came the natural way.”

Lesley Goldberg contributed to this report.