Granada 1-2 Authentic Madrid: Leaders two factors from La Liga title

Ferland Mendy is the 21st goal scorer for Real Madrid this period

Leaders Actual Madrid moved to inside one particular earn of the La Liga title immediately after surviving a scare in opposition to Granada.

France defender Ferland Mendy opened the scoring with a ferocious finish from a limited angle prior to countryman Karim Benzema doubled the guide.

But Genuine were being compelled to endure a anxious 2nd 50 percent immediately after Darwin Machis fired by means of Thibaut Courtois’ legs.

Zinedine Zidane’s aspect are 4 factors very clear of closest rivals Barcelona with two game titles remaining.

Specified Real’s excellent head-to-head history in excess of Barca, Genuine have to have two points from their last two games, at house to fifth-positioned Villarreal on Thursday and at relegation-threatened Leganes on Sunday, to get the league.

“We have to be happy and relaxation up for Thursday,” explained True manager Zidane immediately after his side’s ninth successive earn given that La Liga resumed in June.

“We will be again training on Tuesday and we will be back again on the pitch on Thursday. The ultimate minutes had been hard. Granada produced us protect a ton in the next 50 percent.”

Gareth Bale was the moment once more an unused substitute as Serious scored two times in 6 initial-half minutes prior to the hosts strike again.

Skipper Sergio Ramos manufactured a crucial clearance off the line to deny Ramon Azeez a remarkable equaliser in the closing phases.

Wales forward Bale, who has been at Genuine due to the fact 2013, has started just 12 La Liga matches this period.

He has not performed due to the fact getting substituted in the 2- acquire over Mallorca on 24 June.