‘Dancing with the Stars’ fires hosts Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews

“Dancing with the Stars” host Tom Bergeron stated on Twitter Monday that he will not be returning to the demonstrate this fall.

Bergeron reported he was “just informed” that the exhibit “will be continuing without me.”

In accordance to Newsweek, ABC and BBC Studios issued a joint assertion confirming that Bergeron and Andrews had been fired.

“Tom Bergeron will eternally be portion of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ loved ones. As we embark on a new imaginative course, he departs the exhibit with our sincerest many thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and appeal that served make this display a results.

Erin will also not be returning, and we recognize all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her given that she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature feeling of humor has develop into a hallmark of the clearly show.”

Andrews joined the present in 2014 soon after coming in third area on the present in 2010. She is the fourth girl to co-host with Bergeron.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs on Mondays on NBC. The judges are Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli. Tonioli has indicated he is returning.

According to Newsweek, there is no release date as of nevertheless for the 29th time of the demonstrate. The spring year was canceled simply because of the coronavirus. The subsequent group of contestants has not been announced.

