Charu Asopa suggests spouse Rajeev Sen moved out 2 months in the past: ‘Why did he go away me alone throughout these challenging occasions?’ – television set

Television set actor Charu Asopa has responded to partner Rajeev Sen’s allegations that ‘she is becoming brainwashed’ and said that if he thinks she was gullible, why did he leave her by itself through these tricky times. The pair, which bought married a small about a yr in the past, has been dealing with difficulty in their romantic relationship.

Talking to Bombay Moments, Charu said, “No one is brainwashing me. I am mature ample to make my individual decisions — some thing that I have usually finished.”

She extra, “If he thinks that I am harmless and gullible, and could be motivated by those people about me, why did he go away me to stay on my have all through these hard situations? This is the time for households to appear collectively and be by each and every other’s facet. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a handful of times in advance of our initially marriage ceremony anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that? Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai (There is no cure for doubt).”

She added that she does not want their private lifestyle to be lowered to gossip and would not say a lot more. She experienced previously claimed that Rajeev has moved out of their household, a claim he had denied. “Why would I shift out of my have household? I cannot end laughing at these promises. I have 3 households — a single each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess a person close to Charu is brainwashing her, for the reason that she is a basic and harmless girl,” he experienced reported.

The few obtained married in Goa on June 7 very last 12 months. Recently, they deleted all their shots collectively from Instagram and reportedly unfollowed every other. Charu has acted in demonstrates this sort of as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein. Rajeev is an entrepreneur and design.