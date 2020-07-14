Bengaluru COVID-19 Newest News, Lockdown 5. Guidelines, Corona Virus Cases Currently Information Updates

Lockdown restrictions will be in spot from 8 pm July 14 (Tuesday) until 5 am on July 22, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa introduced. Specific Picture

To control the spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka, the condition federal government past week introduced entire lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, from July 14 to July 22.

Lockdown constraints will be in area from 8 pm July 14 (Tuesday) till 5 am on July 22, Main Minister BS Yediyurappa introduced. Necessary companies will be readily available all through the lockdown time period. Specific recommendations on the lockdown were being declared by the Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar on Monday night.

Here’s the complete list of lockdown suggestions issued by the Karnataka authorities: Bengaluru Urban and Rural lockdown: Comprehensive checklist of what is open up and what is closed

Any queries and assistance associated to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact spherical-the-clock helpline figures: 104(toll absolutely free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

In this article are a few contacts that could possibly arrive useful for you in unexpected emergency conditions: BBMP Management room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, get in touch with BESCOM: 1912. If the h2o offer is strike in your location, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus July 13 Highlights

