BCCI wins Rs 850 crore in arbitration versus WSG – cricket

Extensive after former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi’s exit from BCCI, pending litigations arising out of his controversial reign are now falling in place for the Indian cricket board. 1 this sort of arbitration with the Planet Sporting activities Team (WSG) introduced a constructive consequence for BCCI on Monday.

An arbitral tribunal consisting of Supreme Courtroom Justices (Retd) Sujatha Manohar, Mukunthakam Sharma and S.S. Nijjar upheld the termination of the IPL media legal rights arrangement for abroad territories with WSG by the BCCI, on June 28, 2010.

It will make it possible for BCCI to correct amounts lying in escrow account, to the tune of about Rs 850 crore. The subject went to arbitration, just after WSG staked assert more than the gain they would have made, if BCCI did not cancel the settlement. They also wished damages, for wrongful termination of the arrangement. BCCI stuck to its stand that it was a fraud.

“It has been proved that Lalit Modi in conspiracy with WSG officials cheated, and defrauded the BCCI,” senior counsel, Raghu Raman, who represented the BCCI said.

The BCCI had terminated its arrangement (IPL overseas media rights ) with WSG in June 2010, about dispute arising out of Rs 425 crore-facilitation price shell out-out. WSG (Mauritius) that received IPL media legal rights in a well-known 3am offer with the then IPL commissioner on 15 March 2009, have been unable to come across a broadcast partner. MSM (Sony) entered into a facilitation agreement (Rs 425 crore) with WSG (Mauritius) just before they received the IPL media rights for Indian sub continent from BCCI. The abroad rights stayed with WSG but on finding the facilitation arrangement, the board termed it ‘improper’ and reclaimed the legal rights.

Subsequently, Sony terminated the facilitation agreement with WSG (Mauritius) and agreed to pay back Rs300 crores to the BCCI, as properly as a further Rs125 crore right after restoration from WSG. Ten a long time just after Lalit Modi’s removing, BCCI has recovered the facilitation quantity and won the suitable around Rs 850 crore in escrow account.

“BCCI had elevated a complaint in 2010 to Chennai law enforcement. Now a civil tribunal has held that it is a fraud performed by Lalit Modi and some officers of WSG,” Raman claimed.