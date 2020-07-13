‘Spoke on a extensive vary of subjects’: PM Modi, Sundar Pichai discuss Covid-19 disaster, know-how and more – india news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi experienced an “extremely fruitful conversation with Sundar Pichai, Main Executive Officer of Alphabet Inc. and subsidiary Google LLC, and discussed techniques to leverage technologies for the gain of India’s farmers and entrepreneurs. In a wide-ranging digital dialogue, PM Modi and Pichai also reviewed the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the globe and the new function tradition that is stemming from the crisis.

“This morning, had an really fruitful conversation with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a large selection of topics, significantly leveraging the ability of technological know-how to rework the lives of India’s farmers, kids and entrepreneurs,” PM Modi tweeted.

The prime minister and Pichai also mentioned a variety of difficulties brought by the global pandemic to locations these kinds of as athletics.

“We also talked about the importance of info security and cyber safety,” the primary minister said, adding that it was pleasant for him to discover more about Google’s initiatives in numerous sectors this sort of as education, finding out, digitisation and extra.

Search forward to deal with the sixth version of #GoogleforIndia nowadays at 2:00 pm and share the transformational tale of #DigitalIndia and the road in advance. #G4IN https://t.co/Ij5O9Ze2nH — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 13, 2020

Pichai and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are slated to tackle the sixth annual version of “Google for India” celebration later in the working day whereby the minister will converse about the scope of electronic transformation in India.

“Look ahead to address the sixth edition of #GoogleforIndia today at 2:00 pm and share the transformational tale of #DigitalIndia and the road in advance,” Prasad experienced tweeted earlier in the working day.