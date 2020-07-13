‘Spoke on a extensive vary of subjects’: PM Modi, Sundar Pichai discuss Covid-19 disaster, know-how and more – india news

Cory Weinberg by July 13, 2020 Companies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual discussion with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi experienced an “extremely fruitful conversation with Sundar Pichai, Main Executive Officer of Alphabet Inc. and subsidiary Google LLC, and discussed techniques to leverage technologies for the gain of India’s farmers and entrepreneurs. In a wide-ranging digital dialogue, PM Modi and Pichai also reviewed the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the globe and the new function tradition that is stemming from the crisis.

“This morning, had an really fruitful conversation with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a large selection of topics, significantly leveraging the ability of technological know-how to rework the lives of India’s farmers, kids and entrepreneurs,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

The prime minister and Pichai also mentioned a variety of difficulties brought by the global pandemic to locations these kinds of as athletics.

“We also talked about the importance of info security and cyber safety,” the primary minister said, adding that it was pleasant for him to discover more about Google’s initiatives in numerous sectors this sort of as education, finding out, digitisation and extra.

 

Pichai and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are slated to tackle the sixth annual version of “Google for India” celebration later in the working day whereby the minister will converse about the scope of electronic transformation in India.

READ  Coronavirus: Welsh pubs and cafes reopen - but only outdoor

“Look ahead to address the sixth edition of #GoogleforIndia today at 2:00 pm and share the transformational tale of #DigitalIndia and the road in advance,” Prasad experienced tweeted earlier in the working day.

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Welsh pubs and cafes reopen - but only outdoors

Coronavirus: Welsh pubs and cafes reopen – but only outdoor

July 13, 2020

Sonoma County bars, indoor dining and museums ordered to close Monday

July 13, 2020
As corona recovery rate improves, govt updates self-declaration form for air passengers

As corona restoration rate improves, govt updates self-declaration type for air passengers

July 12, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *