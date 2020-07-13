Nuno gives explanation as Manchester United tipped to sign ‘effortless’ Wolves star

Here are your morning Wolves headlines for Monday, July 13.

Nuno explains Daniel Podence stance

Nuno Espirito Santo gave in to the demands of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans and handed Daniel Podence his first Premier League start against Everton.

Asked about the decision afterwards, Nuno explained: “I think he played good. Daniel is a talented player. Today he was able to help the team. He arrived late, everybody knows. He was getting his moments, getting ready. It’s all about that, trying to use the players in the right moments so we can take advantage.

“This is what it’s all about, this is our message to our squad. I know players sometimes get upset and don’t understand our decisions. It’s up to us to motivate them because the chance is going to come.

“It’s about how ready you are to help the team when it’s required. We need everybody. We have to get the best of each one of us until the end of the season.”

Celtic linked with the winger

Mirror Sport report that a number of clubs have enquired about 24-year-old Podence’s future, with many keen to take him on loan.

Of those, is is claimed that Scottish champions Celtic are leading the race, after having made contact with decision makers at Molineux.

Podence’s slow integration into Nuno’s starting XI has followed a recent pattern of new arrivals at Wolves. Leander Dendoncker and Adama Traore were both made to wait before becoming regulars, while Patrick Cutrone’s stay at the club was ended after just a matter of months.

Prior to Sunday’s win against Everton, Podence had played just 44 minutes of top-flight action for Wolves.

Redknapp believes Neves is destined for move amid Man Utd links

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has hailed Ruben Neves and made a transfer prediction about the midfielder following the 3-0 win for Wolves over Everton.

The 23-year-old played a key role for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men as Raul Jimenez, Leander Dendoncker and Diogo Jota scored in the convincing victory.

Neves again showed why he is so highly rated by producing an assured display in the middle of the park.

The playmaker joined from Porto in 2017 and has continued to build his reputation amid links to Manchester United.

Summerville still a target a ‘bid rejected’

Wolves remain interested in Dutch youngster Crysencio Summerville ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 18-year-old winger, who has impressed on loan at ADO Den Haag from Feyenoord, is expected to attract plenty of interest when trading resumes.

It was reported last year that Wolves had shown an interest in Summerville, who was then thought to be valued at around £2million.

According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord are keen to secure the talent on a long-term contract ahead of the new season. But they claim Wolves are still keen on Summerville, who made 21 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie before the coronavirus lockdown, having already seen one bid rejected.

