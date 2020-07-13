Katie Price’s son Harvey tested for coronavirus after being left struggling to breathe

Katie Price ‘s son Harvey has been tested for coronavirus after he was rushed to hospital on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old was left struggling to breathe and was said to be at risk of organ failure as he remains in intensive care.

The former glamour model, 42, has been keeping fans updated on her son’s condition as he remains under the watchful eye of doctors and nurses.

An insider told Sun Online : “Harvey has been tested for the virus after he was having trouble breathing.

“Katie’s seriously worried about him because his heath complications would mean that catching coronavirus would be very serious. Doctors are waiting for the results and should have them by Tuesday.”



Harvey – whose father is former footballer Dwight Yorke – has a number of health conditions including Prader-Willi Syndrome and partial blindness.

He is also on the autistic spectrum.

Updating her fans on Instagram, Katie wrote: “I can confirm Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands and would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable.”





Doctors are watching Harvey around-the-clock as the teen gears up to undergo a series of tests.

It has been devastating for the mother-of-five as she cannot stay at her son’s hospital bedside because of the strict rules surrounding coronavirus in place.



Harvey Price’s hospital dash

Katie was left with no choice but to head home while Harvey remains in a stable condition.

The teen was rushed to Epsom Hospital after his temperature spiked to 42C – leaving Katie fearing the worst.



A representative for Katie Price told MailOnline : “He has had chest pains and a temperature. An extremely high temp. It was 42. You could cook an egg on him. It spiked quickly and he’s had major problems breathing.

“The next 48 hours are critical. Harvey just really needs to do well over the next couple of days. He is having loads of tests today and being watched around-the-clock.”

