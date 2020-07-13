Karnataka Minister CT Ravi Tests Positive; India’s Active Cases Cross 3 Lakh-mark

Muhammad by July 13, 2020 World
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Karnataka Minister CT Ravi Tests Positive; India
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The World Health Organization has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day. Global coronavirus cases were approaching 13 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 565,000 people in seven months.

As the cases continue to rise, India went from the world’s sixth worst-affected country by the coronavirus to the third in just three weeks. The country’s fragile health system was bolstered during a stringent months-long lockdown but could still be overwhelmed by an exponential rise in infections.

Read More

Muhammad

About the author: Muhammad

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.
View all posts by Muhammad »

Related Posts

Polish presidential election remains too close to call

Polish presidential election stays as well shut to contact

July 13, 2020
Officers from Florida

Florida reports biggest, single-day maximize in coronavirus instances – planet news

July 12, 2020

Coronavirus live news: WHO reports record daily rise in infections with 230,000 new global cases | World news

July 12, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *