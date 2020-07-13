Karnataka Minister CT Ravi Tests Positive; India’s Active Cases Cross 3 Lakh-mark

As the cases continue to rise, India went from the world’s sixth worst-affected country by the coronavirus to the third in just three weeks. The country’s fragile health system was bolstered during a stringent months-long lockdown but could still be overwhelmed by an exponential rise in infections.
Read More
Mainland China Reports Eight New Cases | Mainland China reported eight new Covid-19 cases as of the end of 12 July, up from seven reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said. All of the new cases were imported infection involving travellers from overseas, the same as the seven cases a day earlier. The capital city of Beijing reported no new confirmed cases for the seventh consecutive day.
ICMR Notice on Fast-Tracking Vaccine Misinterpreted: Health Minister | “The ICMR notice on fast tracking the vaccine was misinterpreted. We are following all standards for the creation of a vaccine,” he said. He added that India’s scientists are on the job and said it would be great if the vaccine could come out in the next few months
Taking Measures to Ensure Black Marketing of Remdesivir Doesn’t Happen: Health Minister | On black marketing of Remdesivir, the health minister said: “We have taken action against the black marketers..We are taking measures to ensure that this does not happen…We have already made arrests.” He added that the government is monitoring this situation. “We have told agencies to make data of the medicine available on their websites.”
‘No Data to Prove Community Transmission in India Yet’: Health Minister | “No data to prove community transmission in India yet. Can say with confidence, community transmission hasn’t begun ,” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tells CNN-News18. The minister added that a specific timeline or deadline for a vaccine cannot be given now. “We didn’t open to soon, states going for lockdown is a localised modification of rules, it’s all right for them to locally do it for containing virus,” he added.
Today’s Data Highlights
– India crosses 3 lakh active cases. Recoveries exceed active cases by 2.52 lakh.
– India’s new reported cases more than that of Brazil. 2nd only to the USA.
– India’s recovery rate is now 63% and the mortality rate is 2.6%
– Delhi’s recovery rate touches 80%. Daily recoveries continue to be more than daily new cases.
– Maharashtra active cases more than 1 lakh
– 61k fewer tests on Sunday compared to Saturday. 2.19 lakh tests. Total tests: 1.18 crore.
– Cases in South Africa rising fast. Fourth highest daily new cases, tenth in the world in total cases. (after USA, India and Brazil)
Two Madagascar Lawmakers Die With Coronavirus | Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina said two lawmakers – one member of the senate and one deputy – had died after becoming infected with coronavirus. Eleven other deputies and 14 senators had also tested positive for the virus, Rajoelina said. The Indian Ocean island on 5 July placed its capital Antananarivo under a fresh lockdown, two months after the restrictions were eased, AFP reports.
Karnataka minister’s wife, staff members tested negative.
Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested Negative.
Third umpire’s result for me has confirmed that I’m Covid Positive. However, I’m feeling absolutely fine.
— C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 13, 2020
Japan, U.S. Discussing Jump in Coronavirus Cases at US Military Bases | Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases in Okinawa prefecture, a government spokesman said, after 62 new cases were confirmed at three bases. Okinawa prefecture said 39 people at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, 22 people in Camp Hansen and 1 person in Camp Kinser had tested positive for COVID-19 between July 7 through 12.
Over 60 Arrested, 1,904 Vehicles Penalised for Violating Covid-19 Curbs in Noida | Sixty-four people were arrested and owners of 1,904 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating curbs imposed in view of the Covid19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Twenty-two vehicles were impounded for violation of the curbs during the 24-hour period till Sunday night, the police said.
Florida Sets One-day Record With Over 15,000 New COVID Cases | Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri. If Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for the most new cases in a day behind the United States, Brazil and India, according to a Reuters analysis.
Philippines Reports Record New Deaths | The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday confirmed 162 new coronavirus deaths, the country’s biggest single-day increase in casualties, as a health ministry official said authorities validated some earlier cases included in the tally. The ministry said total deaths had reached 1,534, while confirmed infections rose 2,124 to 56,259.
Madhya Pradesh Under Lockdown
Madhya Pradesh: Streets remained deserted as the Sunday lockdown was observed in Indore yesterday. Harinarayan Chari Mishra, DIG Indore says, “This was like the first phase of lockdown when everything except essential services was prohibited.” #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/wJB9l5wuej
— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020
Coronavirus Brings Record $1 Trillion of New Global Corporate Debt in 2020 | Companies around the world will take on as much as $1 trillion of new debt in 2020, as they try to shore up their finances against the coronavirus, a new study of 900 top firms has estimated. The unprecedented increase will see total global corporate debt jump by 12% to around $9.3 trillion, adding to years of accumulation that has left the world’s most indebted firms owing as much as many medium-sized countries.
Australian State of New South Wales Records 14 Cases | The Australian state of New South Wales has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24-hours.Eight of the new cases are connected to a cluster at a clyster at a restaurant and pub, the Crossroads Hotel. They include five people who had attended the hotel and three of their close contacts.
There are 299,750 confirmed cases of infection and 35,006 deaths in Mexico,” health officials say, as it becomes the country with the fourth-highest death toll from COVID-19, ahead of Italy
#BREAKING Mexico becomes country with fourth most virus deaths, surpassing Italy: govt pic.twitter.com/GZj0juSBeF
— AFP news agency (@AFP) July 13, 2020