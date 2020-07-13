July 2020 protection update now deploying to Galaxy S9/S9+

The initial about-the-air update to hit the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in the lineup’s One UI 2.1 era is the protection update dated to the initially of this month. Containing the latest vulnerability fixes from the two Google and Samsung, the unsurprising release previously started off making its way to the Exynos variants of the products very last 7 days. The packages are identified by firmware variations G960FXXUAETG3 and G965FXXUAETG3.

Most likely included in this release are some minor bug fixes, effectiveness enchantments, or both, dependent on Samsung’s semantic procedures which appear to suggest a additional varied OTA obtain than one particular that contains just a sole security amount upgrade.

Galaxy S9 series enters final stage of life cycle

Samsung’s program updates are generally gradual to deploy, primarily for widely owned devices like its annual Galaxy S-collection flagships. The wait should not be much too lengthy total, relying on your exact design and spot, but matters do not appear to be to be shifting that rapidly and we’re still waiting for confirmation of this distinct July 2020 security patch growing further than Germany.

Help save for making an attempt to initiate a manual set up from the Program update segment of the Settings app, you can usually flash formal system photographs to a appropriate device as an option. These will seem in SamMobile’s firmware archive, each one particular of them stated less than the respective product it targets.

Regarding the Galaxy S9 line, on the entire, it is now in its 30th month article-release. The aforementioned leap to 1 UI 2.1 based on Android 10 really should be the ultimate important operating program refresh for the 2018 flagships. By this time upcoming 12 months, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are equally probable to be moved from Samsung’s quickest advancement monitor for month to month releases to just one revised on a quarterly basis. Samsung commenced winding down firmware growth on their direct predecessors two months back as perfectly.



Design: SM-G960F

SM-G960F Dimensions: Bar: 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5 mm

Bar: 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5 mm Display: 5.8 inch / 147.32 mm Tremendous AMOLED Exhibit

5.8 inch / 147.32 mm Tremendous AMOLED Exhibit CPU: Exynos 9810

Exynos 9810 Camera: 12MP