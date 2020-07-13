Hong Kong Disneyland to shut July 15 as coronavirus scenarios spike

A locked gate is viewed soon after the Hong Kong Disneyland concept park has been closed, following the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong, China January 26, 2020.

Hong Kong Disneyland will after again shutter its gates soon after a spike of new coronavirus instances in Hong Kong.

The park experienced reopened a lot less than a month ago soon after closing in January in the course of the first surge of Covid-19 circumstances in the region. Guests and staff were necessary to have on face masks, social length and submit to temperature screenings on getting into the park.

Hong Kong’s authorities decided to restrict team collecting to 4 people from 50, a evaluate previous observed in March. Twelve distinctive varieties of enterprises, including fitness centers and gaming centers, are becoming forced to shutdown for a 7 days and eating places will only be allowed to give out takeaway immediately after 6:00 pm.

“As essential by the authorities and overall health authorities in line with prevention initiatives having spot throughout Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily shut from July 15,” Disney claimed in a statement Monday. “The Hong Kong Disneyland Vacation resort lodges will continue being open with modified ranges of products and services. They have place in place increased health and basic safety measures that replicate the steering of health and governing administration authorities, this kind of as social distancing actions and elevated cleaning and sanitization.”

The news of the park’s closure will come as Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened in Orlando, Florida on Saturday. Epcot and Hollywood Studios are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday. All of the Walt Disney World parks experienced been shuttered since mid-March.

Disney is 1 of the previous concept parks to reopen in Florida. Universal Studios and SeaWorld beforehand reopening in early June.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the mum or dad enterprise of Universal Studios and CNBC.