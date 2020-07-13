“Glee” actress Naya Rivera sent image to family members shortly right before disappearing in lake, official claims

A member of a workforce searching a Southern California lake for a missing Television star mentioned that he is self-assured his crew is acquiring a clearer thought of where by in the lake to discover her, Us Weekly claimed. Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Workplace Research & Rescue Workforce told the journal that actress Naya Rivera sent to a relatives member a photo of her 4-yr-outdated son, Josey, in front of a cove ahead of she disappeared July 8 right after diving into Lake Piru.

“There was a photograph despatched to a family member that confirmed the boy on the boat by a cove,” Inglis instructed the magazine Sunday. “We found wherever that cove was.”

A time stamp on the picture displays it was taken 90 minutes to two hrs in advance of the boy was identified on your own on the pontoon boat, the magazine noted.

Inglis instructed Us Weekly that the spot in which the picture was taken and the spot where by the boat was found were starting points for authorities just before the lookup was expanded.

“We did mail our dive associates to all those two destinations and searched those thoroughly,” he explained to Us Weekly.

Rivera remained missing as of Monday early morning.

Authorities reported Thursday they feel Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake. Her son was observed on the boat.

The boy advised investigators that he and his mom went swimming and he received back again on the boat, but “his mother never ever designed it out of the drinking water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Business stated on Twitter sthat the lake is shut and people should really not attempt to perform their possess lookups around the region because of the rough terrain and other most likely dangerous variables.

“For those intent on exploring for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are by now in the 90’s. 3. The terrain close to the lake is very steep and rugged. Our teams are effectively equipped and really qualified. We you should not want to have to rescue you,” the tweet study.

Rivera started acting at a young age, but she rose to countrywide awareness playing a lesbian teenager on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 right up until 2015 on Fox.