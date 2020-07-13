Everton news and transfers LIVE – James Rodriguez exit, Tyrone Mings linked, Man City CAS verdict

James Rodriguez wants to quit Real Madrid

James Rodriguez wants to quit Real Madrid this summer after asking not to be considered for selection report the Mail.

With Eden Hazard injured, Zinedine Zidane could have used the Colombia midfielder this weekend against Athletic Bilbao but James told him he didn’t want to travel.

The playmaker is said to be mentally worn-down by constantly being overlooked by the Real Madrid coach and he knew, even without Hazard, he would still only get minutes if Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and even Gareth Bale had all already been explored as options.

With Rodriguez only playing once since La Liga resumed, Real Madrid are now prioritising selling the midfielder as soon as possible.

Real Madrid are likely to take what ever they can get for the 29-year-old this summer just to get him off the wage bill in the final year of his contract.

Everton are credited with interest, though only on loan, while Manchester United, Wolves, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also suggested as possible destinations.