Everton news and transfers LIVE – James Rodriguez exit, Tyrone Mings linked, Man City CAS verdict

Seth Grace by July 13, 2020 Sports
Everton news and transfers LIVE - James Rodriguez exit, Tyrone Mings linked, Man City CAS verdict

James Rodriguez wants to quit Real Madrid

James Rodriguez wants to quit Real Madrid this summer after asking not to be considered for selection report the Mail.

With Eden Hazard injured, Zinedine Zidane could have used the Colombia midfielder this weekend against Athletic Bilbao but James told him he didn’t want to travel.

The playmaker is said to be mentally worn-down by constantly being overlooked by the Real Madrid coach and he knew, even without Hazard, he would still only get minutes if Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and even Gareth Bale had all already been explored as options.

James Rodriguez in action during the Quarter Final of Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad (Image: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

With Rodriguez only playing once since La Liga resumed, Real Madrid are now prioritising selling the midfielder as soon as possible.

Real Madrid are likely to take what ever they can get for the 29-year-old this summer just to get him off the wage bill in the final year of his contract.

Everton are credited with interest, though only on loan, while Manchester United, Wolves, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also suggested as possible destinations.

READ  "Been Patiently Ready": Previous Miami Heat Player States His Need to Switch Rojan Rondo and Reunite With LeBron James
Seth Grace

About the author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.
View all posts by Seth Grace »

Related Posts

"Been Patiently Waiting": Former Miami Heat Player States His Desire to Replace Rojan Rondo and Reunite With LeBron James

“Been Patiently Ready”: Previous Miami Heat Player States His Need to Switch Rojan Rondo and Reunite With LeBron James

July 13, 2020
File image of Sunil Gavaskar and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Sunil Gavaskar stated ‘do only a single thing’: Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals how India great’s suggestions assisted him deal with limited balls – cricket

July 13, 2020
Nuno gives explanation as Manchester United tipped to sign 'effortless' Wolves star

Nuno gives explanation as Manchester United tipped to sign ‘effortless’ Wolves star

July 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *