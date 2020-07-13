Corrie’s Todd Grimshaw returning – with new actor taking over

Will Smith by July 13, 2020 Entertainment
Coronation Street character Todd Grimshaw hasn’t been seen on the cobbles since 2017, when actor Bruno Langley was axed from the role.

The soap quickly wrote a scene explaining that Todd had gone on the run after assaulting a police officer, but now plans are being made to bring the character back.

As reported by the Daily Star, Corrie is going to recast the role, and show bosses are already looking at actors to take over.

Langley was axed from Coronation Street after two charges of sexual assault (that he later pleaded guilty to) were made against him.

There would be plenty of drama due to Todd’s return, as Eileen will no doubt not be happy about the way in which her son he just up and left.

A few months ago, she mentioned Todd briefly in conversation, saying: “Every Mother’s Day or birthday, it’s the same. I think this will be the time I hear from him”, adding that she never does.

Meanwhile, Todd’s former flame Billy Mayhew is currently in a relationship with Paul Foreman.

coronation street's todd grimshaw

ITV

With filming resumed on the soap, and post-lockdown scenes starting to air (albeit mixed in with old footage at the moment), now could be the perfect time to introduce some new characters – or old characters with new faces, as it were in this case.

Still, with production only recently back on track, we feel like this one could be a bit of a way off.

Coronation Street currently airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights at 7.30pm on ITV.

