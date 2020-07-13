Cop suspended for one-way links to Vikas Dubey moves SC, seeks SIT into failed raid

Cory Weinberg by July 13, 2020 Top News
Cop suspended for links to Vikas Dubey moves SC, seeks SIT into failed raid
By: Convey Information Support | New Delhi |

Up to date: July 13, 2020 2:39:23 am


 Dubey was killed in an come across on Friday immediately after a police automobile carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur allegedly met with an accident and he tried to escape from the location in Bhauti region. (ANI)

An Uttar Pradesh policeman who was suspended and arrested for alleged back links to slain gangster Vikas Dubey has approached the Supreme Court, trying to get an SIT into the killing of 8 police personnel by Dubey and his gang right after a unsuccessful police raid on July 2.

Uttar Pradesh Law enforcement Sub-Inspector K K Sharma and his wife, who moved the prime court on Sunday, claimed “after observing the incidents of encounters of the alleged accused individuals in the existing FIR”, they had been “of the verified opinion and has entire apprehension that” even Sharma “may be eradicated by adopting unlawful and unconstitutional means”.

“The incidents of encounters of the alleged accused people in the present FIR totally proves the specifics that the Respondents have no faith in the courts of law and the legislation of the land and are supplying closing verdict of punishment by adopting unlawful and unconstitutional manners,” the plea said.

A UP Law enforcement Exclusive Process Power had arrested Sharma on July 8 on costs that he tipped off Dubey and gang about an impending police raid in Kanpur on July 2 and fled from scene as before long as the shootout begun.

The petition claimed he “was directed by his in-charge specifically Vinay Tiwari to continue to be at the law enforcement station”.

READ  Qualcomm to make investments $97 million in India’s Reliance Jio Platforms – TechCrunch

📣 The Indian Specific is now on Telegram. Click in this article to join our channel (@indianexpress) and continue to be updated with the hottest headlines

For all the hottest India Information, down load Indian Convey Application.

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Qualcomm to invest $97 million in India’s Reliance Jio Platforms – TechCrunch

Qualcomm to make investments $97 million in India’s Reliance Jio Platforms – TechCrunch

July 12, 2020
A further 21 people have died from coronavirus in 24 hours bringing the UK's total death toll to 44,819

Fifteen a lot more people today die of coronavirus in British isles hospitals in 24 several hours – using total deaths to 44,813

July 12, 2020

England v West Indies: first Test, day five – live! | Sport

July 12, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *