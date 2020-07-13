Cop suspended for one-way links to Vikas Dubey moves SC, seeks SIT into failed raid



Dubey was killed in an come across on Friday immediately after a police automobile carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur allegedly met with an accident and he tried to escape from the location in Bhauti region. (ANI)

An Uttar Pradesh policeman who was suspended and arrested for alleged back links to slain gangster Vikas Dubey has approached the Supreme Court, trying to get an SIT into the killing of 8 police personnel by Dubey and his gang right after a unsuccessful police raid on July 2.

Uttar Pradesh Law enforcement Sub-Inspector K K Sharma and his wife, who moved the prime court on Sunday, claimed “after observing the incidents of encounters of the alleged accused individuals in the existing FIR”, they had been “of the verified opinion and has entire apprehension that” even Sharma “may be eradicated by adopting unlawful and unconstitutional means”.

“The incidents of encounters of the alleged accused people in the present FIR totally proves the specifics that the Respondents have no faith in the courts of law and the legislation of the land and are supplying closing verdict of punishment by adopting unlawful and unconstitutional manners,” the plea said.

A UP Law enforcement Exclusive Process Power had arrested Sharma on July 8 on costs that he tipped off Dubey and gang about an impending police raid in Kanpur on July 2 and fled from scene as before long as the shootout begun.

The petition claimed he “was directed by his in-charge specifically Vinay Tiwari to continue to be at the law enforcement station”.

