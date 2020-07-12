Trump news dwell: Newest 2020 election and Twitter updates as president suggests ‘shouldn’t be hard’ for Kanye West to siphon votes from Biden

As the variety of coronavirus infections in the US surges for the third working day in a row to additional than 69,000 cases, President Donald Trump has appeared for the to start with time in community wearing a encounter mask, at a healthcare facility outside Washington.

Mr Trump has eschewed the carrying of facial area coverings in public, formerly expressing he “didn’t want the press to get the pleasure of observing it”. But with Covid-19 infections and fatalities climbing across the country, the president built an abrupt U-transform earlier this thirty day period and claimed he is “all for masks”.

On Saturday, Mr Trump appeared to convey self-assurance in rapper Kanye West, who just lately announced options to run for the White House and distanced himself from the president.

Retweeting an short article in which 1 of his very own campaign advisers mused that Mr West may well be hoping to just take black votes absent from Democrat applicant Joe Biden, Mr Trump included: “That should not be challenging. Corrupt Joe has carried out almost nothing great for Black people!” He included very little even further to the theory.