Tesla slashes Design Y SUV cost as coronavirus weighs on vehicle sector

Cory Weinberg by July 12, 2020 Companies
Tesla slashes Model Y SUV price as coronavirus weighs on auto sector

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, weighs in on most likely bringing a new Tesla factory to his county and how Texas is dealing with new coronavirus shutdowns.

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc slash the cost of its sport utility automobile Product Y by $3,000, just four months after its start, as the U.S. electric powered carmaker seeks to maintain sales momentum in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reduction follows selling price cuts in Might on Tesla’s Design 3, Model X and Product S.

The company headed by Elon Musk this month posted a smaller-than-expected drop in motor vehicle deliveries in the second quarter, resilient effects inspite of the pandemic that hit the global vehicle field.

IS ELON MUSK A REPUBLICAN?

The Product Y now begins at $49,990, down practically 6% from its previous cost of $52,990, in accordance to the carmaker’s web-site.

TickerProtectionVery lastImproveImprove %
TSLATESLA INC.1,544.65+150.37+10.78%

Tesla did not right away reply to a Reuters ask for for comment.

ELON MUSK’S FORTUNE SURPASSES WARREN BUFFETT’S: REPORT

The company started off deliveries of the Design Y in March, promising a much-awaited crossover that will confront competition from European carmakers like Volkswagen AG rolling out their have electric rivals.

In April, Tesla experienced said the Product Y was by now worthwhile, marking the first time in the company’s 17-12 months record that one of its new cars turned a profit in its first quarter.

GET FOX Company ON THE GO BY CLICKING Here

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul Editing by Paul Simao and William Mallard)

Click on Listed here TO Study Far more ON FOX Small business

READ  Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS 6 gets second selling price hike since April start
Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Pulsar NS200 BS 6

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS 6 gets second selling price hike since April start

July 12, 2020
Homeless man finds mystery creature 'as big as a Greggs coffee lid' in the street

Homeless man finds mystery creature ‘as big as a Greggs coffee lid’ in the street

July 12, 2020
Katz's Deli offers outdoor dining for first time in its 132-year history

Katz’s Deli presents out of doors dining for to start with time in its 132-yr historical past

July 12, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *