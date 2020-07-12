Tesla slashes Design Y SUV cost as coronavirus weighs on vehicle sector

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc slash the cost of its sport utility automobile Product Y by $3,000, just four months after its start, as the U.S. electric powered carmaker seeks to maintain sales momentum in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reduction follows selling price cuts in Might on Tesla’s Design 3, Model X and Product S.

The company headed by Elon Musk this month posted a smaller-than-expected drop in motor vehicle deliveries in the second quarter, resilient effects inspite of the pandemic that hit the global vehicle field.

The Product Y now begins at $49,990, down practically 6% from its previous cost of $52,990, in accordance to the carmaker’s web-site.

Tesla did not right away reply to a Reuters ask for for comment.

The company started off deliveries of the Design Y in March, promising a much-awaited crossover that will confront competition from European carmakers like Volkswagen AG rolling out their have electric rivals.

In April, Tesla experienced said the Product Y was by now worthwhile, marking the first time in the company’s 17-12 months record that one of its new cars turned a profit in its first quarter.

