Parth Samthaan assessments favourable for Covid-19, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 shoot stopped – tv set

Tv actor Parth Samthaan, who performs Anurag Basu in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, has tested good for Covid-19. The shoot of the display has been stopped and cast and crew members who have been in close get hold of with him have been asked to endure exams.

Parth shared the news of his diagnosis on Twitter. “Hi fellas ,I have examined Postive for covid 19 and I would urge and request everybody whose been with me in near promitixy around the very last several times remember to go and get oneself examined . am in self quarantine and I thank BMC for all their aid ,You should be safe and takecare !,” he wrote.

Balaji Telefilms, producers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, mentioned in a statement, “We would like to tell a variety of stakeholders that a person of our talent from the demonstrate Kasautii Zindagii Kay has examined favourable for COVID-19 and is now acquiring healthcare attention. Our 1st precedence is to assistance shield our talent, output crew and staff members. We are having all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We ended up and will continue on adhering to all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented rules concerning social interactions, cleanliness, vacation, and visits to the sets.”

Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms shared the creation house’s assertion on her Instagram tales and wrote, “All needed safety measures currently being taken, SOPs becoming adopted. Health & security arrives initially to us all at Balaji. Take care. Jai Mata Di!”

SpotboyeE reports that Parth underwent a test right after suffering from signs and symptoms on Saturday morning. He was not existing for the shoot on Sunday. His Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Pooja Banerjee (who performs Nivedita Basu) and Shubhavi Choksey (who plays Mohini Basu) are on the established and have been questioned to undergo exams. Officers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have previously arrived. Pooja advised the web-site, “Yes there is take a look at taking place and I’m on established ideal now.”

On June 27, Parth shared a few guiding-the-scenes shots from the Kasautii Zindagii Kay set on Instagram. “Back to Shoot immediately after 3 months. Again to normalcy ! #unlockindia,” he wrote in his caption. Whilst he wore a striped suit, crew members in protecting devices could be witnessed in the history.

Parth, who flew to Hyderabad after domestic flight companies resumed, returned to Mumbai to resume the Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot previous thirty day period. The clearly show also stars Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee, among the many others.

Before this month, Parth opened up on suffering from ‘moments of depression’ for the duration of the lockdown and thanked his buddies, enthusiasts and properly-wishers for aiding him prevail over the very low stage. “Yes there ended up moments of depression and unhappiness all through this lockdown, but which is what gives us toughness to be much better and force ourselves so that a person working day when this pandemic is about .. We are Completely ready !!! To confront this entire world againnnn !!!!,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Parth has acted in displays these kinds of as Best Buddies Endlessly? and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. He also announced before this yr that he will engage in a gangster in the ALT Balaji website collection Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

