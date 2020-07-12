Man United to pay £130m to sign first target, Sean Dyche on Burnley transfer strategy – reports

The back and forth on the issue with Jadon Sancho’s transfer fee, and likely knock on effect on any negotiations for Burnley’s Dwight McNeil, continues.

Numbers mooted had come down as low as £50m in previous weeks but now Dortmund have officially insisted they will be asking for £130m and no less.

It is feasible that United will pay that but hard to imagine they’ll make the decision to bring in Dwight McNeil at £50m or more in the same window, while needing to strengthen elsewhere.

Meanwhile Sean Dyche is being balanced and giving his view again and the latest from the Premier League below.

Dortmund issue Sancho demand

Borussia Dortmund have demanded nothing less than their reputed €130million asking price for Manchester United target Jadon Sancho.

Sancho, 20, has entered the last two years of his Dortmund contract and is believed to be intent on leaving the Bundesliga side rather than signing a renewal.

United are long-time admirers of Sancho, having tried to sign him from Manchester City in 2017, and were unsuccessful in a move to buy the England international last year due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Dortmund want a nine-figure fee for Sancho, which could lead to protracted negotiations in a post-COVID climate, and a United move for Sancho also depends on whether they return to the Champions League.

“Jadon has a valid contract with us and we would be very happy if he is still with us next season,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told Waz. “To think about anything else at all, the timing would have to be right, and secondly, our price expectations would have to be met 100 per cent.”

Sean Dyche on transfers

Sean Dyche gave an interview to the Daily Telegraph where he spoke about transfers at the club.

He said: “We have achieved a lot but money is money – although it is not a given. It helps, of course, especially in the modern game but we have also seen a number of massive signings at clubs down the years which haven’t worked. So as much as I question when we are going to need to spend more money, equally we can’t just go around and sign anyone for the sake of it.

“You have to get to understand what you are working with and why you are doing it. It’s a challenge here financially year on year on year, and I have never denied that. But when you park that and look at what you have got – and I am looking at a group of highly-motivated footballers, who I believe are top-class people and professionals – then you get that mixture right, and give them a bit of organisation then you have an improved chance of success.”

Man Utd join Chilwell chase

Manchester United will battle it out with Chelsea and Man City for Ben Chilwell.

The Leicester left-back has emerged as a major transfer target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer.

City and Chelsea are also keen to add a new left-back to their squad, with Leicester reluctant to allow the Englishman to leave.

The sun report that Leicester will demand £60million for Chilwell.

Koulibaly swap

Manchester City will offer Oleksandr Zinechenko and Nicolas Otamendi as part of any deal to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

Both players have struggled for minutes this season under Pep Guardiola, with the Manchester City boss keen to bring in defensive reinforcements.

The Sun report Napoli have already been in contact with City over the availability of both Otamendi and Zinchenko.

With the Italian club demanding £80m for one of their star men since last summer, City could use the pair to lower the asking price.

Ceballos competition

Arsenal could face a battle to sign Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid this summer.

The Spaniard is on a season-long loan from the Spanish giants but Mikel Arteta is keen to make the deal permanent.

However, The Express report AC Milan, Valencia and Real Betis are also interested in Ceballos.

Given the financial uncertainty around Arsenal, there is scepticism whether a permanent deal will be viable.