Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Good For COVID-19

Television actor Parth Samthaan, who is greatest-identified for playing the position of Anurag Basu in the renewed edition of Balaji’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, tested beneficial for COVID-19 on Sunday. The actor shared an update about his wellness with his enthusiasts in his most recent put up on Instagram and disclosed that “with doctors’ steering,” he is “self-quarantining” at property. He wrote: “Hello anyone, I have analyzed beneficial for COVID-19. Though, I have gentle indicators… I would urge and ask for every person who’s been with me in close proximity above the past number of times, you should go and get you examined. The BMC has on a regular basis been in touch and with the doctors’ steering, I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their guidance. Remember to be safe and sound and choose treatment.”

Reacting to Parth’s publish, his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Hina Khan commented: “You will be high-quality, my friend… Godspeed! I am just a several properties away.”

It has been documented that the taking pictures for the display, in which Parth Samthaan stars alongside Erica Fernandes, has been stopped in Mumbai’s Movie Metropolis. Ekta Kapoor, who is the producer of the show, also tweeted about Parth’s coronavirus prognosis. She shared a statement issued by Balaji Telefilms and wrote: “All needed safety measures being taken, stardard operating procedures remaining adopted. Overall health and safety will come first to us all at Balaji. Take treatment.”

An excerpt from the statement read through: “Our to start with precedence is to support shield our expertise, generation crew and staff. We are having all the safeguards, in-depth in the suggestions. We were being and will go on following all health-related protocols established by the authorities and have executed guidelines regarding social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets.”

All necessary safeguards staying taken, SOPs being followed. Health & security arrives to start with to us all at Balaji.

Jai Mata Di https://t.co/9aSYXtKCY0 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) July 12, 2020

Parth Samthaan is very best identified for starring in Television set displays this sort of as Gumrah: Stop Of Innocence, Savdhaan India, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He headlines the forged of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag Basu, originally performed by Cezanne Khan. He’s also showcased in net shows such as Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3.