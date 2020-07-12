‘Is he suggesting that Sachin, Dravid, Laxman have been not tough’: Gavaskar slams Hussain about India remark – cricket

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has not taken kindly to Nasser Hussain’s promises that India were a ‘nice’ staff in advance of Sourav Ganguly took in excess of as the team’s captain. Hussain, the previous England captain, previous week mentioned during the Cricket Related Demonstrate that Ganguly’s appointment as captain made India more durable, and that India began to get much more matches overseas thanks to this shift in lifestyle.

“Nasser [Hussain] went on to say that before the workforce would be wishing the opposition superior morning and smiling at them and so forth. See this notion: That if you are awesome then you are weak. That except you are in the face of the opposition, you are not challenging,” Gavaskar wrote in his column in Mid-Working day.

“Is he suggesting that Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh to title just a couple of had been not hard? That just since they went about their company with no any upper body-thumping, swearing, screaming and pumping their arms in obscene gestures, they ended up weak?”

Gavaskar was appointed captain of the Indian crew in 1975-76 and ever considering the fact that, some of Indian cricket’s all-time greats have been introduced with the opportunity to direct the country, setting up from Kapil Dev, G Vishwanath, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kris Srikkanth, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar to title a several. Two years following Kapil led India to their maiden World Cup get 1983, below Gavaskar, India received the Entire world Championship of Cricket in 1985.

Gavaskar slammed Hussain for his remark, and questioned Hussain’s awareness of the Indian crew just before Ganguly was appointed captain in the year 2000.

“And what does he know of the toughness of the groups in the Seventies and Eighties, which won overseas as very well as at dwelling to make that assertion? Yes, Ganguly was a leading captain, taking over the reins at a most sensitive time in Indian cricket, but to say that earlier groups had been not difficult is nonsense,” Gavaskar reported.

“It’s about time the Tv guys stopped applying head-nodders when aspersions are solid on our cricket history and use people today who will stand up and counter this bullying which actually consolidates the perception that we are also great and as a result not challenging.”