Galaxy Be aware 8 will get July stability update forward of Galaxy Take note 20 launch

Everybody at Samsung is in all probability fast paced preparing for the future Galaxy Be aware 20 launch, but that hasn’t stopped the organization from continuing to thrust out stability updates to its current Take note flagships. The Galaxy Note 8 has been getting stability updates frequently these last couple of months, and it is now finding a different new update. This one particular brings with it the July 2020 security patch.

The Galaxy Be aware 8 is approximately a few years previous at this issue, so it will not surprise you that the new update has nothing at all other than the hottest safety patch to provide. The July patch delivers fixes for 4 vital Android OS vulnerabilities and 17 vulnerabilities that Samsung identified in its own application. It also fixes a bug that would bring about a cellphone to restart or get caught in a boot loop when a certain kind of wallpaper was utilized. For extra particulars on this month’s security patch, you can check out out Samsung’s formal security bulletin listed here.

The July security update, carrying firmware version N950FXXSCDTF1, for the Observe 8 is presently accessible for the Exynos model in Chile and Argentina. It’s probable to extend to extra marketplaces before long, and to check out if it is out in your country, you can open the phone’s Settings application, select Application update, and tap Download and set up. The most current firmware is also accessible in our firmware archive, which you can put in on your cell phone making use of a Home windows computer.