Fire ravages 249-calendar year-old Spanish mission in Southern California

A almost 250-yr-old Spanish mission in California containing artifacts dating back to the late 1700s was ravaged by hearth early Saturday morning.

The roof of the Roman Catholic church at the San Gabriel Mission and substantially of its interior was ruined. Capt. Antonio Negrete, community information and facts officer for the San Gabriel Fireplace Division, known as the scene “heartbreaking,” NBC Los Angeles noted.

Jose Gomez, archbishop of Los Angeles, tweeted pics of the hurt Saturday, asking for prayers as the mission begins its gradual route to restoration.

Permit our information meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, shipped weekday mornings.

No accidents were noted, and fire officers have been hoping to determine what prompted the fire.

Founded in 1771 by Franciscan priest Junipero Serra, from Spain, the San Gabriel Mission is regarded a historic landmark for several trustworthy in Southern California.

But Serra’s legacy continues to be a flashpoint for lots of Indigenous Us citizens and Latinos who condemn the colonization and brutalization of Indigenous populations in the area.

Previous thirty day period, demonstrators toppled Serra’s statue in downtown Los Angeles. In 2016, a statue of the priest in Monterey was beheaded and a identical incident happened the previous year in Carmel.

Previously this yr, pursuing prevalent protests towards systemic racism, the San Gabriel Mission removed his statue from the entrance of the church to a less general public element of its campus.

“While … the historic fact is that St. Serra consistently pressed the Spanish authorities for improved therapy of the Native American local community,” the mission explained in a assertion, “we figure out and understand that for some he has become a image of the dehumanization of the Indigenous American group.”

Even with Serra’s checkered legacy, several people contemplate the San Gabriel Mission an architectural marvel.

The altar, which was not damaged in the fireplace, was handcrafted in Mexico Metropolis and introduced to California in the 1790s. 6 picket statues, which had been hand-carved in Spain and brought to the U.S. in 1791, have been restored in 1987 after an earthquake.