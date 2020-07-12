Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS 6 gets second selling price hike since April start

Bajaj Car has when all over again hiked pricing of the Pulsar NS200 BS 6 motorcycle. It is now dearer by ₹999 and costs 1,29,530*.

The bike was released in the thirty day period of April at ₹1,25,030* and later on in Might its pricing was revised by ₹3,501. Over-all, it has develop into costlier by ₹4,500 due to the fact its launch.

With the yearly update, the only improve launched on the Pulsar NS200 features a BS 6-compliant powertrain. This is a 199.5 cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled motor that’s rated to supply 24.2 PS of maximum power and 18.5 Nm of peak torque. In the BS 4 avatar, the motor made use of to churn out 23.2 PS and 18.3 Nm. It comes with a 6-speed guide transmission.

Though the Pulsar RS200 received a twin-channel Abdominal muscles with the BS 6 update, the Pulsar NS200 nevertheless misses out on this element and continues with the previously solitary-channel Abs. Its color options contain Graphite Black, Mirage White, Fiery Yellow and Wild Red.

Its function checklist comprise of LED placement lamps and tail lamp, semi-electronic display screen, clip-on handlebars, split seat and disc brakes. The bike nonetheless misses out on LED illumination at the entrance. It rivals towards the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xtreme 200R.

Bajaj Vehicle has a short while ago discovered pricing of the Platina 100 ES Disc Brake which charges ₹59,373*. This variant is notably high-priced than the other variants these kinds of as Platina 100 ES alloy and the 100 KS alloy (kick begin), which are priced at ₹55,546* and ₹49,261*, respectively. (Examine much more particulars below)

*Ex-showroom, Delhi