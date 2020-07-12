Autosport Podcast: Hamilton’s Styrian GP qualifying lap “not from this world” – F1

Lewis Hamilton’s pole position lap for the Styrian Grand Prix gave yet another timely reminder of his wet-weather prowess on a working day Formula 1 needed patience with the appalling weather conditions.

After the closing follow session at the Purple Bull Ring was washed out, there had been incredibly serious fears that qualifying on Saturday afternoon may also slide by the wayside as the forecasted storm shipped torrential rain.

But soon after a 45-moment hold off from its scheduled commence time, qualifying obtained underway in demanding situations with motorists reporting very poor visibility and aquaplaning.

With Mercedes crew-mate Valtteri Bottas hampered by a brake issue, Hamilton blitzed to pole by 1.2 seconds from Crimson Bull’s Max Verstappen, which he later stated reminded him of his famous acquire in similarly wet 2008 British GP.

In the most recent edition of the Autosport podcast, Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas is joined by F1 reporter Luke Smith to talk about Hamilton’s 89th occupation pole, George Russell’s stirring drive to the 12th swiftest time for Williams and one more challenging working day for Ferrari.