Autosport Podcast: Hamilton’s Styrian GP qualifying lap “not from this world” – F1

Cory Weinberg by July 12, 2020 Top News
Autosport Podcast: Hamilton’s Styrian GP qualifying lap “not from this world” - F1

Lewis Hamilton’s pole position lap for the Styrian Grand Prix gave yet another timely reminder of his wet-weather prowess on a working day Formula 1 needed patience with the appalling weather conditions.

After the closing follow session at the Purple Bull Ring was washed out, there had been incredibly serious fears that qualifying on Saturday afternoon may also slide by the wayside as the forecasted storm shipped torrential rain.

But soon after a 45-moment hold off from its scheduled commence time, qualifying obtained underway in demanding situations with motorists reporting very poor visibility and aquaplaning.

With Mercedes crew-mate Valtteri Bottas hampered by a brake issue, Hamilton blitzed to pole by 1.2 seconds from Crimson Bull’s Max Verstappen, which he later stated reminded him of his famous acquire in similarly wet 2008 British GP.

In the most recent edition of the Autosport podcast, Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas is joined by F1 reporter Luke Smith to talk about Hamilton’s 89th occupation pole, George Russell’s stirring drive to the 12th swiftest time for Williams and one more challenging working day for Ferrari.

READ  COVID-19 Corona Conditions Tracker, Lockdown Most recent News, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan Now Information Update
Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

COVID-19 Corona Cases Tracker, Lockdown Latest News, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan Today News Update

COVID-19 Corona Conditions Tracker, Lockdown Most recent News, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan Now Information Update

July 12, 2020
iOS 14 public beta first look: We tried all the cool features coming to the iPhone

iOS 14 general public beta to start with glance: We tried all the cool capabilities coming to the Apple iphone

July 12, 2020
Fire ravages 249-year-old Spanish mission in Southern California

Fire ravages 249-calendar year-old Spanish mission in Southern California

July 12, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *