Watch as npower meter reader breaches Covid rules by visiting shielding Birmingham customer

A son of a shielding Birmingham OAP has slammed npower for allowing one of its meter readers to enter her home without PPE or social distancing.

David Howard was angered when he saw video footage which showed the agent entering his mum’s property, without a mask and not keeping two metres from her.

He and his sister Jenny Brown have been keeping their mum, Margaret, 72, shielded at her Sutton Coldfield home as the coronavirus took hold across the country, causing thousands of deaths.





Margaret, who lives in Whitehouse Crescent, in npower , suffers from dementia and has only a small care team, as well her two children visit her.

But on June 30 a meter reader was recorded on video entering her home, in breach of npower’s own ‘strict CoViD protocol’.

The energy company has now apologised and said “an agent working on our behalf has not followed the strict COVID protocols we have in place.”

Mr Howard told BirminghamLive: “My mum suffers from dementia and she lives alone and has been shielding after having a letter through.

“She suffers from Alzheimer’s. We have technology in the house to help us including a Ring doorbell and Blink cameras in the lounge, hallway, and kitchen.

“Myself and my sister saw the video and my sister went our mum’s house but only get there as the meter reader was leaving.

“We have seen the video and it doesn’t feel right to me.

“It is the risk that the lady has coronavirus and she could be passing it on. We didn’t want her going in the house.

“We have been working hard to keep mum safe in the house. She used to go to a day centre a few times a week and we stopped that. She has not been going out.

“The only people she has seen is me, my sister and two carers. That small circle has been really careful of who we have interacted with.

“Right now is it necessary to be reading meters especially when there are elderly people and people shielding?

“We’d just prefer no one to be in the house.”

The 38-year-old, whose mum has been suffering from dementia for 18 months and is not aware of the coronavirus crisis, added: “We panic with anyone going to the front door – ‘what are they going to sell her now?’

“I wasn’t too happy about it.

“It’s a distressing time for us time for us trying to look after mum as it is.”

David asked what npower was doing to safeguard those shielding and those more vulnerable and at risk of catching coronavirus and the deadly CoViD-19 disease, which has disproportionately affected the elderly generation. “Why is it acceptable to go in elderly people’s houses, without the right PPE?” he said.

npower admitted their meter reached had breached their own rules, which included not undertaking house-to-house meter readings at the time, only attending homes for emergencies or if a customer asks for a smart meter to be installed.

WHAT NPOWER SAID

An npower spokeswoman said: “We take the safety of our customers and colleagues incredibly seriously and it’s disappointing to hear that an agent working on our behalf has not followed the strict COVID protocols we have in place.

“We have spoken to Mrs Howard and her family to apologise for any distress this has caused.

“While we investigate this incident, npower’s Powershop subsidiary has suspended all activity by this external provider and we are also taking the opportunity to reinforce correct procedures to everyone who works directly and indirectly for us.

“Those procedures include all necessary steps in line with the latest COVID-19 Secure advice from government and health officials, including social distancing, wearing appropriate PPE and cleaning surfaces before and after working in a customer’s home.

“Additional support is available for all vulnerable customers in relation to their communication, home visits and safety needs by contacting their energy supplier and signing up to the Priority Services Register.

“In line with government guidelines, we are continually reviewing all of our services, and like many suppliers, are carefully resuming metering activity when safe to do so.

“We have COVID-19 Secure protocols in place which can be viewed on our website: npower.com/help-and-support/coronavirus.”