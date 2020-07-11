UFC’s Demian Maia Predicts Winner of Usman Vs. Masvidal, I Fought ‘Em The two!



Demian Maia is the ONLY Man who’s fought equally Kamaru Usman AND Jorge Masvidal … and he’s bought a intestine feeling about who’s gonna earn at UFC 251.

Recall Maia Conquer Jorge Masvidal back again in May perhaps 2017 — in a 3 round split decision.

But, he took an “L” to Usman when they clashed a year afterwards in 2018 in a 5 round unanimous selection.

So, with the two of Demian’s former opponents established to do fight tonight on Battle Island, we had to talk to … WHO YA Acquired?!

Small response … Kamaru Usman — and here’s why.

“Fights is all about kinds and matchups. It won’t imply that if I had a challenging time with Kamaru and I gained against Jorge, will not mean that the exact will reflect on the battle,” Maia suggests.

“I believe there is certainly some factors that helps make this combat a lot more Kamaru favourite for this fight. I assume he is additional nicely-rounded, he is a really superior wrestler and he is also you know he experienced that total camp.”

“Masvidal, ya know, he failed to have this camp, he just received this fight so that is why I imagine Kamaru is the favourite, but MMA is a ridiculous activity.”

You will find more … Maia also told us how Jorge can upset the reigning welterweight champ in the UFC 251 primary function.