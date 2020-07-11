SpaceX delays start of Starlink, BlackSky satellites again thanks to rocket checks

SpaceX delays launch of Starlink, BlackSky satellites again due to rocket checks

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX postponed the latest launch of a new Starlink satellite fleet yet again Saturday (July 11) citing the will need for more checks of the mission’s Falcon 9 rocket. 

The California-primarily based rocket builder prepared to start 57 Starlink satellites andtwo BlackSky International Earth-observing satellites from Florida at 10:54 a.m. EDT (1454 GMT) Saturday as portion of a rideshare mission. But just above an hour ahead of liftoff, SpaceX introduced via Twitter that it was standing down. A new launch date and time however needs to be confirmed with the Jap Selection, the entity that oversees all launches together the East Coast. 

