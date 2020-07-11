Passenger stabbed just after argument with an additional driver at M5 junction in close proximity to Weston-super-Mare | Uk Information

A motor vehicle passenger was stabbed at a motorway junction following an argument with the driver of a different car or truck, law enforcement have explained.

Paramedics were being identified as to the southbound slip street at Junction 21 of the M5 at 10.10pm on Friday where they located a male with stab wounds, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The sufferer, 26, was a passenger in a automobile waiting at targeted visitors lights to exit the motorway in the vicinity of Weston-tremendous-Mare.

He got into a dispute with the driver of a further automobile waiting around at the lights, which finished in him being stabbed, the drive additional.

Police tracked down the vehicle and arrested a 42-12 months-old male from Birmingham on suspicion of wounding with intent. He is at the moment remaining questioned in custody.

The 26-12 months-aged is however in clinic, but medical doctors say his accidents are not existence-threatening.

Inquiries into the incident are however ongoing, but law enforcement claimed in a statement: “At about 10.10pm, we been given a simply call from the ambulance service to go to this spot immediately after a 26-year-aged gentleman endured stab injuries.

“The target was a passenger in a motor vehicle which experienced just exited the M5 at this junction and was at a set of traffic lights. A dispute then ensued with the driver of a different car, subsequent which the victim was stabbed.”

The street was shut for forensic investigators to search the scene but has now been reopened.

If you observed any element of this incident and haven’t still spoken to the law enforcement, remember to make contact with the Avon and Somerset drive on 101 and give the phone handler the reference amount 5220152683.