Punjab Countrywide Bank Studies Rs 3689-Crore Dewan Housing (DHFL) Financial loans As Fraud

Punjab National Bank has already produced provisions of Rs1,246.58 crore

Punjab Countrywide Lender on Thursday documented a personal loan fraud of Rs 3,688.58 crore in the account of Dewan Housing Finance Company. In a regulatory filing following current market hrs, the country’s 3rd major public sector lender, PNB, claimed the fraud in the non-carrying out asset account of DHFL “at Significant Company Department” in Mumbai was documented to the Reserve Lender of India (RBI). This is the fourth scandal Punjab Countrywide Bank has claimed in three several years. Non-banking fiscal enterprise Dewan Housing Finance is in personal bankruptcy proceedings.

Punjab Nationwide Bank reported it experienced previously created provisions of Rs 1,246.58 crore pertaining to the incident.

Point out-operate Punjab National Bank was hit by a Rs 11,300-crore fraud involving billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi in 2018.

Banking regulations call for the provision on an account affected by fraud to be 100 for every cent, produced above four quarters.

As soon as a single of the country’s top rated NBFCs or shadow loan providers, DHFL accrued overall money owed of almost Rs 1 lakh crore and then failed to honour dues to its creditors.

Authorities are investigating DHFL’s promoters and its financial loan e-book to decide the extent of any fraud.

Other banking institutions which include Point out Bank of India and Union Bank have also claimed Dewan Housing Finance’s accounts as fraudulent.

Punjab Nationwide Lender in June reported about Rs 73,500 crore of gross non-carrying out property – or undesirable loans – for the fourth quarter of fiscal yr 2019-20. As a percentage of total loans, gross NPAs were being 14.21 for each cent, as in opposition to 15.5 for each cent in the earlier quarter.

Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank’s 19th yearly common meeting is slated for August 4.