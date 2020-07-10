Mississippi lawmakers get coronavirus soon after refusing to use masks

About one particular in 6 condition lawmakers have examined beneficial for the coronavirus, in accordance to Dr. Thomas Dobbs of the Mississippi Well being Department.

Devoid of masks, it may well not come as a shock that the virus spread so successfully within just the legislature. On the ground, desks are packed tightly alongside one another, and members get intently to talk with their colleagues.

“We could have completed extra to reduce this,” Condition Rep. Robert Johnson III , the Democratic chief of the state’s Household of Reps, said in a statement to CNN.

“It appears to be it was all about some erroneous, dangerously promoted political stance. It’s disgusting. Our governor refuses to buy statewide mask necessities and our leadership resolved not to involve it at the Capitol.”

A person lawmaker who contracted coronavirus, Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr., shared that while he did have on a mask most of the time, he could have been far more vigilant. “I can honestly say that I wore my mask 95% of the time when I was close to the Capitol and public places, but that 5% can make a massive change,” he wrote in a Fb publish

On Thursday, Gov. Reeves mandated mask orders for 13 counties going through the finest spikes of Covid-19, together with Jackson, Biloxi and Gulfport. “Mississippi is in a struggle for our life,” he claimed.