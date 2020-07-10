Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Go on Sale Currently at 12 Midday by way of Amazon, Mi.com

Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will go on sale right now at 12pm (midday) by using Amazon and Mi.com. The slender and light-weight laptops ended up introduced in India in early June. The laptops boast of slender bezels and 10th gen Intel Main processors, along with choices for a discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics card. The Mi laptops appear in many configurations and a single color option for each. The Mi Notebook 14 and the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition have an anodised sandblasted coating and do not have a constructed-in webcam.

Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Version: Price tag in India

The Mi Notebook 14 is readily available in 3 configurations. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage product is priced at Rs. 41,999 while the 512GB storage product fees Rs. 44,999. The 512GB product is also out there with the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU and prices Rs. 47,999. The Mi Notebook 14 arrives in a single silver colour solution.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes in two configurations, a person with a 10th era Main i5 processor with a frequent SSD and the other with a 10th era Main i7 processor with a quicker NVMe SSD. The Core i5 product fees Rs. 54,999 whilst the Main i7 design expenditures Rs. 59,999.

Both the laptops will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) by way of Amazon and Mi.com (1, 2). The laptops will also be available by way of Mi Property merchants.

Mi.com has some delivers on both of those the laptops for fascinated consumers. You can get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback with HDFC Lender playing cards and effortless EMI, no charge EMI with BFL EMI Community card, and no value EMI on pick out cards ranging from a few months to nine months.

Mi Notebook 14 specs

The Mi Notebook 14 runs on Windows 10 Dwelling and options a 14-inch entire-High definition (1,920×1,080 pixels) screen with 16:9 facet ratio. The laptop is run by the 10th era Intel Core i5-10210U processor, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,666MHz. It will come with up to 512GB of SATA SSD storage.

There is a 46Wh battery in the Mi Notebook 14 that is said to produce up to 10 several hours of utilization on a single charge. Connectivity choices involve Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5., 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2. port, an HDMI port, and a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging. Audio is managed by two 2W speakers with DTS Audio processing. The Mi Notebook 14 weighs 1.5kg.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition specs

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Version runs on Windows 10 House Version and attributes a 14-inch complete-High definition (1,920×1,080 pixels) anti-glare IPS exhibit with 91 % display-to-human body ratio and 60Hz refresh amount. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Version is driven by up to 10th technology Intel Core i7-10510U processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,666MHz. The laptop computer can be equipped with 512GB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage that has bandwidth of 3,000MBps.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Version has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5., two USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2. port, an HDMI port, and a USB Sort-C port for info transfer and charging. There is a chiclet-fashion keyboard with scissor mechanism and a key journey of 1.3mm. There is also a multitouch trackpad.

In phrases of audio, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Version comes with two 2W stereo speakers and incorporates DTS Audio processing. Xiaomi has fitted the notebook with a 46Wh battery that is touted to supply up to 10 hours of utilization on a single charge and can go from to 50 % in just 35 minutes.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the greatest affordable laptop vary for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technological innovation podcast, which you can subscribe to by way of Apple Podcasts or RSS, down load the episode, or just hit the perform button below.

Affiliate hyperlinks could be quickly created – see our ethics assertion for facts.