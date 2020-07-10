Jordan Henderson: Liverpool captain out for last four game titles of period

Henderson has been a key performer in supporting Liverpool gain this season’s Premier League title

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been dominated out for the remaining four games of the year with a knee injuries, according to supervisor Jurgen Klopp.

Henderson scored in the 3-1 get versus Brighton on Wednesday before limping off late on in the match.

Klopp stated the Englishman should be match yet again for the delayed start out to the 2020-21 period.

But Henderson, 30, who has been a critical part of this season’s Leading League-profitable aspect will not have to have operation.

“It is not awesome but it truly is the best we could get,” Klopp stated on Friday.

Liverpool ended a 30-yr wait for a major-flight title past thirty day period and Henderson has created 30 appearances for the Reds this season.

“It was an dreadful minute when he went down and still left the pitch,” additional Klopp.

“Hendo is an animal, he fights with anything. So he can actually offer well with pain. At this second he realized something had transpired. It was a total mood killer.

“All people felt for him. He deserves to elevate the [Premier League] trophy and he will lift the trophy.

“You can find no operation required, which is the very good news and all the rest we can make our individual conclusions, but Hendo will carry the trophy.”