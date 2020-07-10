Japan, NASA Indication Declaration on Lunar Probe Job

Japan, NASA Sign Declaration on Lunar Probe Project

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)–Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports activities, Science and Technologies signed a joint declaration with NASA on Friday to cooperate in the U.S.-led Artemis manned lunar probe venture.

In the statement, the two sides verified their intention to “create arrangements” to give Japan prospects to set its crew on the moon below the project, in which Tokyo declared its participation last calendar year.

“We have taken a major move towards the to start with-at any time landing of Japanese on the moon,” minister Koichi Hagiuda informed a information meeting after a cabinet meeting.

Prior to that, a signing ceremony was held more than a videoconferencing procedure at the ministry.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine expressed enjoyment at Japan’s participation in the multinational undertaking, noting the country’s technological competence.


