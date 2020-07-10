‘I was not the problem’: Sourav Ganguly reveals what went mistaken at Kolkata Knight Riders – cricket

Sourav Ganguly was a star player when the first time of the Indian Leading League took spot in the 2008, and it was no shock that The ‘Prince of Kolkata’ was picked as the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise. With the former India captain leading the facet, fans anticipated fireworks from KKR from the get go. But that did not happen as KKR concluded 6th in the inaugural time although Ganguly confronted some troubles with the crew administration. KKR’s Australian coach John Buchanan utilized a various captaincy coverage and it did not generate the ideal of outcomes in the initial number of many years of the league.

KKR ended up with a wooden spoon in the 2nd time just after which Buchanan was sacked by the franchise. Ganguly arrived again as captain in the third period but KKR however finished up outdoors the major-four. Eventually, Gautam Gambhir took around from Ganguly in 2011 and led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

Ganguly, who now retains the place of the BCCI president, opened up on the problems he faced at KKR and unveiled that he had also requested SRK to give him with the independence to navigate the staff.

“I was viewing an interview exactly where Gautam Gambhir experienced stated Shah Rukh Khan had instructed him in the fourth yr ‘This is your staff, I will not interfere.’ Which is what I instructed him in the very first yr. Leave it to me. It did not take place,” Ganguly claimed in an interview with Gautam Bhattacharjee on his YouTube channel.

“The best IPL teams have been those that have still left the group to the players. Look at CSK, MS Dhoni operates it. In Mumbai also, no a single goes up to Rohit Sharma and tells him to pick sure players,” Ganguly claimed.

“Thought system was the situation there. The coach (John Buchanan) considered we desired 4 captains. So it was just a change of opinion, he believed, ‘Let me have 4 captains, then I can operate it my way.’”

“The difficulties (with Buchanan) started off towards the finish of the initial time. The dilemma was not me, the trouble was the method of possessing a person captain. We experienced Brendon Mccullum, we had x, we experienced a bowling captain, and I do not know the captain for what else,” Ganguly mentioned.

Gambhir experienced stated in a chat clearly show past thirty day period that he received a ton of flexibility from proprietor Shah Rukh Khan when he became captain. “This is your group, make it or break it, I will not interfere I just promised him just one point, I really don’t know where it’s gonna take place but by the time I leave, whether or not it is gonna be three many years or 6 yrs, this franchise will be in a much superior place,” Gambhir experienced stated on Star Sports Cricket Related chat clearly show.

Ganguly left the KKR franchise following the third period and joined Pune Warriors India. He retired from the sport in 2012. He is now the mentor of the Delhi Capitals franchise.